Police officers ‘attack’ suspected car thief as they arrest him

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:41 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:13 EST, 13 January 2020

The police watchdog is investigating after officers had been filmed allegedly attacking a person whereas arresting him.

The footage exhibits Adeel Ashraf, 34, along with his fingers up earlier than six law enforcement officials – one with a police canine – descend on him in Accrington, Lancashire.

The Impartial Workplace for Police Conduct (IOPC) are investigating the controversial footage.

The police watchdog is investigating after officers had been filmed allegedly attacking a person whereas arresting him in Accrington, Lancashire

Mr Ashraf – who’s from Accrington – has been charged with aggravated car taking and harmful driving.

Within the clip, Mr Ashraf will be seen strolling alongside the road when two police automobiles and one police van quickly become visible.

As quickly as the primary automotive pulls up alongside him, Mr Ashraf faces in direction of the street and raises his fingers into the air.

One police officer runs in direction of him pointing to the ground and Mr Ashraf rapidly will get to his knees.

A second officer emerges from the automotive briefly earlier than reaching again inside. He then comes out once more, this time with a police canine.

Adeel Ashraf, 34, faces in direction of the street and raises his fingers into the air as a police automotive approaches him

One other officer then comes out of the opposite automotive and seems to pull Mr Ashraf earlier than kneeling on him.

A fourth officer then jumps in to assist. He allegedly punches the suspect earlier than holding his legs to the pavement.

This man then seems to hits Mr Ashraf’s legs as he restrains him.

A fifth officer then comes into view earlier than one other police automotive seems within the right-hand-side of the body.

Because the video ends, a last officer then walks over the the scene of the arrest.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson stated: ‘You’ll have seen video footage being circulated within the media of an incident that occurred in Accrington final week.

‘The circumstances are that at round 11am on January eighth police acquired a report of a housebreaking at an tackle in Blackburn throughout which a Nissan Juke automotive was stolen.

One police officer runs in direction of him pointing to the ground and Mr Ashraf rapidly will get to his knees

‘The automotive was later noticed by police within the Church space and pursued by officers to the Lonsdale Road space of Accrington the place a stinger was deployed to convey the car to a cease.

‘This occurred at shortly earlier than 2pm.

‘A person bought out of the automotive and was then detained by officers and his arrest is what’s seen within the footage which has been extensively shared.

‘We recognize the priority that perceptions of the officer actions on this video have precipitated and we wish to reassure folks that the incident is being absolutely reviewed by our Skilled Requirements Division.

5 law enforcement officials – one with a police canine – help in his arrest. Mr Ashraf – who’s from Accrington – has been charged with aggravated car taking and harmful driving

‘Within the pursuits of openness and transparency we’re additionally voluntarily referring the incident to the Impartial Workplace for Police Conduct.

‘A person, Adeel Ashraf, 34, of Bellfield Street, Accrington, has been charged with aggravated car taking and harmful driving. He has additionally been recalled to jail.’

The IOPC has been contacted for remark.