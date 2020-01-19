Police officers rescue a newborn baby who choking on breast milk

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Law enforcement officials rescued a one-month-old child who ‘turned purple’ and was left choking for expensive life on his mom’s breast milk.

Mother and father Elvis and Cristina Marques rushed their son Lucas to Ermelino Matarazzo Hospital after he began to show purple and stopped respiratory at their house in São Paulo, Brazil.

Footage reveals three army officers holding the new child face down in mid-air whereas one of many staff repeatedly smacks his hand on the infant’s again.

A month-old child referred to as Lucas was rescued by a bunch of cops after ‘turning purple’ and choking on breast milk in São Paulo, Brazil

He methodically hits Lucas’s again as different officers get nearer to try to detect whether or not he’s respiratory.

A employees member reportedly performs mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the unconscious child.

They then slowly flip the new child on his facet and one of many feminine employees members crops a kiss on his brow.

Lucas (pictured) was taken to Ermelino Matarazzo Hospital in São Paulo. His mom Cristina Marques realised he was ‘struggling to breathe and choking’ after bathing him

His legs and arms begin transferring in a miraculous and speedy restoration.

Inside a matter of seconds, he begins wailing.

He’s wrapped in a blanket earlier than being carried to his mom who’s ready outdoors

The dad reportedly informed officers that his spouse had breastfed their child and introduced up the wind.

As she ready to wash him, she realised he was ‘struggling to breathe and choking’, in keeping with the Mirror.

Mother and father Elvis and Cristina Marques carrying their one-month outdated son. He began respiratory usually and survived his ordeal, in keeping with native media

Brazilian information media Globo reported that he began respiratory usually and survived his ordeal.