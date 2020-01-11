News

Police open fire while responding to report of armed man in Palms

January 12, 2020
Los Angeles police opened hearth whereas responding to a report of a person with a gun in Palms on Saturday afternoon.

The officer-involved taking pictures befell close to Sepulveda and Venice boulevards shortly earlier than 1 p.m., mentioned Officer Drake Madison, mentioned an LAPD spokesman.

It wasn’t instantly clear whether or not anybody was hit by the gunfire. Motorists had been suggested to keep away from the world whereas authorities investigated.

Alex Wigglesworth is a employees author on the Los Angeles Instances.

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

