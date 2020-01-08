Police pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ female officer, 25

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 07:51 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 07:54 EST, eight January 2020

Tributes have been paid to a ‘a lot cherished’ feminine police officer who died all of a sudden whereas off responsibility.

PC Natalie Faulds, 25, who had solely been serving with Police Scotland for round a yr, was discovered at a property in Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland, on January four, and admitted to hospital.

The police officer, who had moved from the south-east of England to work at Glasgow’s Baird Avenue police station, later handed away at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary hospital.

Officers confirmed her dying was being handled as ‘unexplained’, however it’s not considered suspicious.

Tributes have been paid for PC Natalie Faulds (pictured), 25, who was discovered at a property in Lanarkshire, Scotland, on January four, and admitted to hospital the place she handed away

Calum Steele, common secretary of the Police Federation, mentioned: ‘Natalie was a much-loved member of her policing crew and as a police household we’re all of the poorer for her passing.’

A Police Scotland spokesman mentioned: ‘On Saturday officers attended an tackle in Marshall Avenue, Wishaw, following a report 25-year-old girl had taken unwell. She later died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. A report shall be submitted to the procurator fiscal.’

Following the devastating information, members of the police power took to social media to share their tributes to Ms Faulds, with many altering their profile photos to the skinny blue line image – a tribute to a fallen officer.

One individual wrote: ‘Cannot imagine the horrible information! In shock about all of it what a beautiful individual you have been!

‘Please keep in mind you’re by no means alone. The skinny blue line is now thinner you will not be forgotten#itsoknottobeok#policefamily #ThinBlueLine.’

Officers confirmed the police officer’s dying was being handled as ‘unexplained’, however it’s not considered suspicious

The police officer had moved from the south-east of England to work at Glasgow’s Baird Avenue police station (pictured)

Following the police officer’s dying, social media customers took to Twitter to share their tributes and members of the police modified their profile photos to the skinny blue line image -a tribute to a fallen officer

Whereas one other added: ‘We’re all right here for one another mate. She was a buddy of mine. Past gutted.’

Ms Fauld’s dying is the third tragedy to hit the power in simply over three months, following the deaths of two different serving officers.

Detective Gordon Gibson was discovered lifeless inside Greenock police station final month and in October father-of-three Martin Mooney died after he was struck by a practice.