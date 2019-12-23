Police probe six ‘similar’ tow truck fires in York, Toronto

York Regional Police say they are going to be consulting with Toronto cops after six tow vans have been set ablaze over the weekend.

York Const. Laura Nicolle stated authorities are additionally looking for witnesses, CCTV or sprint cam video after three tow vans have been set on fireplace in Richmond Hill.

The primary incident occurred round four:30 a.m. on Saturday on Berwick Cres.

The fireplace was extinguished with out incident and there have been no accidents.

That was adopted by two separate requires tow vans on fireplace round three:30 a.m. on Monday.

The primary location was on Wooden Lane, within the space of Mill St. east of Bathurst, and the second location on Collin Ct. close to Bathurst north of Gamble Rd.

There have been no accidents in both of the incidents, however each are believed to be intentional.

In the meantime, Toronto police are investigating three tow truck fires Monday morning in a 10 minute interval between three:40 a.m. and three:50 a.m., all inside 32 Division.

A home sustained harm in one of many fires however there have been no accidents.



A torched tow truck on Drewry Ave.

Ernest Doroszuk / Toronto Solar

They’ve been categorized as arsons and are believed to be linked.

“They certainly have similar circumstances,” stated Nicolle.

“So our officers will be speaking with investigators in Toronto. But at this stage, it’s very, very early in so we’re not ruling anything out, we’re kind of just looking at it as each step progresses.”

She stated there isn’t a recognized motive, however there have been comparable incidents prior to now few years.