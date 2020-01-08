Police pull body from River Clyde during search for missing 21-year-old woman

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

A physique has been recovered from the River Clyde within the search for a lady who has been lacking for a month.

Formal identification is but to happen, nevertheless it’s believed to be 21-year-old Lexi Carmichael, who was final seen on Wednesday, 11 December, 2019.

Authorities had been scouring the river after her disappearance in December.

Miss Carmichael’s household have been knowledgeable.

The dying just isn’t being handled as suspicious and a report shall be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesman stated: ‘Police Scotland can affirm physique was recovered from the River Clyde in Glasgow on Monday January 6.

‘Inquiries are ongoing to ascertain the id of the particular person.

‘Officers are liaising with the household of Lexi Carmicahel and can preserve them knowledgeable of any additional developments.’

Miss Carmichael was final seen at round 11.05pm on Wednesday December 11 on St Vincent Place in Glasgow’s metropolis centre, strolling within the course of Queen Avenue.

Distraught mom Petula had beforehand written of her sorrow after her daughter’s disappearance in a publish on Fb: ‘Our world has fell aside … our attractive lady has gone and we’re devastated. No phrases can describe the ache we’re in.’