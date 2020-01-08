Police Receives 11 Complaints In Connection With JNU Violence

The police have acquired 11 complaints in reference to the incident on January 5.

New Delhi:

Heavy Police pressure continued to be deployed at JNU after a mob of masked younger males stormed the varsity campus in south Delhi on Sunday, police mentioned.

The police have acquired 11 complaints in reference to the incident on January 5. Out of those, one grievance has been lodged by a professor whereas the opposite complaints have been lodged by the scholars, they mentioned.

The 11 complaints acquired in reference to the violence on the varsity on Sunday, shall be transferred to Crime Department, police mentioned. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya mentioned the current scenario in JNU is in management. “At the request of JNU administration, the police presence will continue,” he mentioned.

Policemen in civil garments shall be contained in the JNU campus whereas personnel in uniform will stay exterior the campus, he mentioned.

Groups of each the Crime Department and Forensic Science Laboratory have visited the campus to gather proof. Movies are additionally being scrutinised, they mentioned.

An enchantment has already been made to the general public to share info and video clips of the incident, police added.

On Sunday, a mob of masked younger males stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and focused college students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones, and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking home windows, furnishings and private belongings. In addition they attacked a ladies’s hostel.