Police reclassify death Lee Styles 39 in Surbiton south London as murder bringing 2019 total to 147

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Printed: 06:36 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:40 EST, 2 January 2020

Lee Kinds, 39, of Surbiton, (pictured) was discovered struggling severe head accidents in Fishponds Park shortly earlier than three:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 December

Police are treating the demise of a person discovered critically injured in Surbiton as a murder.

Lee Kinds, 39, of Surbiton, was discovered struggling severe accidents in Fishponds Park shortly earlier than three:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 December.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and he was taken to hospital with head accidents.

He was pronounced lifeless on the afternoon of Thursday, 19 December. His subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable.

A autopsy examination held on 23 December gave explanation for demise as head accidents.

It brings London’s homicide toll from final yr to 147.

September and June have been the joint bloodiest months of the yr within the capital with 17 homicides every, adopted by July which had 16 and March with 15.

The 2019 price broke final yr’s whole of 133 by early December – and is the very best stage recorded since 2008 when Scotland Yard investigated 154 deaths.

The demise of Lee Kinds, 39, of Surbiton, brings London’s homicide toll from final yr as much as 147

The youngest homicide sufferer was Riley Fauvrell, who died aged simply 5 days after being delivered by an emergency C-section in Thornton Heath, South London.

Riley’s mom Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was stabbed to demise in June whereas pregnant with him. Her ex-partner Aaron McKenzie, 25, has since pleaded not responsible to homicide.

The oldest sufferer was Dorothy Woolmer, 89, who was raped and murdered at dwelling in Tottenham in August. Reece Dempster, 23, was charged however has not but pleaded.

Some 17 of the victims have been kids – together with 12 youngsters and 5 children aged below two – and the imply common age of all 147 folks killed was 32.

What number of murders in London every month? January : eight

: eight February : 9

: 9 March : 15

: 15 April : 11

: 11 Could : 11

: 11 June : 17

: 17 July : 16

: 16 August : 12

: 12 September : 17

: 17 October : 6

: 6 November : 10

: 10 December : 15 TOTAL: 147

The yr started with two murders within the first six hours of 2019 on New Years’s Day, with Tudor Simionov, 33, and Charlotte Huggins, 32, killed in Mayfair and Camberwell respectively.

January was the second quietest month for murders with solely eight – above solely October, which noticed six. The ultimate month of the yr noticed 14 homicides.

Murder detectives from Specialist Crime formally took on the investigation into Lee Kinds’ demise on 27 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Howick. DCI Howick mentioned: ‘We’re piecing collectively the circumstances surrounding Lee’s demise however consider he was assaulted.

‘I might attraction to anybody who could have any info to help us.’Should you have been within the neighborhood of Fishponds Park through the afternoon of Wednesday, 18 December, or maybe you noticed Lee across the space, then please name us.

‘This was round two weeks in the past so I ask all native residents and customers of the park to suppose again to that date.

‘Even a sighting of Lee or something suspicious round that point may assist us piece collectively what occurred. ‘An 18-year-old man [A] and a 41-year-old man [B] have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and launched on bail to return on a date in January.

‘Anybody with info is requested to contact officers through the incident room 020 8785 8244.

‘To stay 100 per cent nameless, name the unbiased charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’