Police release new CCTV footage of missing London firefighter Anthony Knott

Police have launched CCTV footage of a London firefighter who was final seen leaving a pub in Lewes following an evening out with colleagues shortly earlier than Christmas.

Anthony Knott, 33, who was final seen on CCTV leaving The Lamb pub in Fisher Road, disappeared from Lewes, East Sussex at 7.16pm on Friday December 20.

Footage has now emerged exhibiting Sussex Police, the London Fireplace Brigade and native Coastguard groups looking a river in boats in an effort to search out the lacking firefighter.

The specialist search groups, who had been seen carrying waterproof clothes and helmets, scoured the nonetheless waters as police proceed to go looking leads for Mr Knott’s disappearance.

At 7.41pm – 20 minutes after his cell phone had been switched off – his household recognized a CCTV picture of Mr Knott strolling alongside Market Road, within the route of The Lamb.

Specialist officers have been looking the world across the pub, together with Pells Pool, which had been affected by extreme flooding.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley stated: ‘We’ve got reviewed CCTV footage from quite a few premises reminiscent of houses and companies, and we’re persevering with to retrieve and overview additional footage as we try to search out out what occurred to Anthony. We hope this newest picture of him might jog somebody’s reminiscence or assist present some new details about his disappearance.

‘Our searches have included native officers, drones and the canine unit, and we’ve additionally been assisted by London Fireplace Brigade, East Sussex Fireplace and Rescue Service, the Nationwide Police Air Service helicopter, Sussex Search and Rescue and the Coastguard company in our quest to find Anthony.

‘The realm we’ve searched consists of Pells Pool and Pellbrook Lower, in addition to bins, road furnishings, alleyways and darkish areas.

‘Along with the native space, we’ve additionally prolonged our search of the River Ouse north in the direction of Hamsey, and we are going to proceed to seek for Anthony till we get the solutions his household are so desperately in search of. Seven days on, our precedence stays to search out him.

‘An additional search of the Pells Pool space and the river can be carried out over the weekend because the pure water stage falls. The flood water has made our operation difficult, however we stay dedicated to discovering Anthony.’

Police stated Mr Knott is white, round 6ft tall and is of medium construct. He has medium -brown quick gelled hair. He was final seen carrying a black long-sleeved prime, a darkish denim suit-style jacket, darkish denim denims and black footwear. He’s additionally stated to have a particular stroll, with a slight bounce.

His heartbroken fiancee Lucy Otto confirmed his financial institution playing cards haven’t been used since he vanished.

She urged anybody with details about Mr Knott’s disappearance to come back ahead.