Police release new CCTV images of millionaire tycoon’s son, 36, who vanished after leaving a pub

Police have launched CCTV photographs of a multi-millionaire’s son who vanished greater than every week in the past throughout raging floods in an upmarket village set alongside the Thames.

Alexander Stern, 36, disappeared after leaving The Bull Inn, positioned close to the flood-swollen river in Sonning, Berkshire, at round 7.30pm on Saturday, January 11.

The pub is a stone’s throw from the £12 million transformed mill home the place George and Amal Clooney have lived since 2014, in addition to close to to the place former Prime Minister Theresa May owns a rustic house.

CCTV reveals Mr Stern ordering on the bar earlier than leaving a short time later carrying a suitcase and strolling in the direction of Sonning Bridge, on the B478.

Household and mates say they’ve had no contact from him since.

The property firm boss, from Kensington, in London, is the son of Ronald Stern, from Hampstead, London, who runs a multi-million pound stationery empire.

Ronald Stern is famed as one in all Britain’s high Ferrari collectors, having beforehand offered one of many Italian supercars for £21 million.

The investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ben Henley, mentioned ‘We now have some additional photographs to assist in the seek for Alexander.

‘The police and his household and mates are very involved for his welfare.

‘In the event you noticed Alexander on Saturday January 11, or suppose you’ll have seen him, please contact Thames Valley Police.

‘We hope these photographs might remind you of what Alexander was sporting and carrying that day and hope this might assist hint him.’

Police have additionally launched an image of a small suitcase much like the one Mr Stern was wheeling.

DI Henley added ‘If anybody within the space might verify any CCTV or dash-cam footage they’ve and tell us of something you discover which may very well be associated to Alexander, please share this with us.

‘In case you have details about his whereabouts contact the non-emergency quantity 101 or make a report on-line, quoting the reference 43200016370.’

The Atmosphere Company says the Thames and its tributaries are swollen following weeks of relentless rain, and though the climate is at present dry, ranges are nonetheless dangerously excessive.

Many footpaths alongside the Thames and different rivers are below water and folks may very well be swept into the raging watercourses.

The Lacking Individuals Fb web page mentioned he had final been seen in Kensington on Friday, January 9.

The publish mentioned ‘Alexander we’re right here for you at any time when you’re prepared; we are able to hear, discuss you thru what aid you want, move a message for you and aid you to be secure. Name. Textual content. Anytime. Free. Confidential. 116000.’

The police hunt has intensified – the Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue crew has arrange a cellular base within the grounds of The Mill at Sonning.

Some areas have been sealed off by police to stop members of the general public from accessing the land.

Some villagers concern he’s the most recent sufferer of a ‘curse’ with 4 different individuals having died on the identical stretch of river within the final six months.

On January 12, a physique was recovered from the Thames at Fawley Court docket, upriver from Sonning, after individuals reported seeing a person ‘enter the water’.

Bogdan Skarbeck, 49, from Poland, who lived and labored in Studying, was additionally discovered lifeless within the Thames, close to Henley, in December.

In August, a 24-year-old man was additionally discovered within the river at Henley, and a girl was discovered lifeless simply downstream at Marlow in November.

Thames Valley Police will not be linking the deaths however one Sonning villager mentioned ‘Some people are saying the stretch of river may immediately have had a curse placed on it.

‘We do get individuals drowning within the river however to have 4 in six months could be very uncommon, and now Mr Stern has gone lacking too.’

The villager, who requested to not be named, mentioned ‘George Clooney and his spouse have settled in and everybody likes them – they’ve been excellent in serving to out with actions and varied good causes within the village.

‘It have to be horrible for them to listen to about these deaths, particularly with the river working previous the underside of their backyard.’

Most of the riverside paths are below water due to the latest storms and anybody dropping their footing might get swept away within the floods.

George Clooney and lawyer spouse Amal purchased the riverside mill home in 2014 and celebrated the beginning of twins, Ella and Alexander, in 2017.