Police Searching For Suspect Who Killed 10 Seagulls After Luring Them With Popcorn

Police in Maryland have been left dismayed by a case of animal cruelty after somebody allegedly lured seagulls to a neighborhood car parking zone with popcorn and proceeded to purposefully run them over with their car.

Laurel police Cpl. Laura Wilson stated to FOX 5 DC:

“I was shocked. I heard the call come out through our dispatchers, and you have that moment and you’re like, is this really a call? Am I going to this right now? And I get there, and the sight of it is worse than it came out on the radio.”

Officers responded to the incident at 10:47 a.m. on Saturday on the Laurel Plaza Procuring Middle, in response to a Twitter put up from the division, the place they “observed a group of deceased seagulls all in close proximity to each other.”

Within the put up, police shared pictures of the scene displaying the car parking zone plagued by feathers and pre-popped popcorn that detectives stated had been bought by an unidentified suspect from a Greenback Tree retailer within the plaza:

ANIMAL CRUELTY: INFORMATION NEEDED Please assist us discover the particular person accountable by sharing this. @LaurelPIO @cityoflaurel pic.twitter.com/GjyDOFOaAn — Laurel Police (@LaurelPD) January four, 2020

Police decided the topic “then emptied the bag of popcorn in the parking lot intentionally luring the group of seagulls,” in response to the assertion, “then proceeded to run the group of seagulls over with their vehicle, killing at least 10 of the birds” earlier than fleeing the scene after the incident, which reportedly went down between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m..

Wilson added:

“It was very upsetting, disheartening — it made me angry.”

Luckily, one lone chook survived the assault; though it suffered a compound fracture and main blood loss. Talking to CBS Baltimore, Wilson stated officers have been in a position to safely take the seagull to a wildlife rehab middle, explaining:

“I was able to get a cardboard box, we poked some holes in it and I transferred it [to] Frisky’s Wildlife Rehabilitation.”

In the meantime, metropolis officers are hoping to arrest the topic earlier than they strike once more.

Metropolis spokesman, Audrey Barnes, instructed the New York Put up:

“Police officers will tell you: Animal cruelty cases like this often escalate into more serious crimes being committed. So we want to make an arrest and get this person the help that they need.”

Police are getting some assist on this effort: animal rights group PETA introduced a $5,000 reward for ideas resulting in an arrest and conviction for animal cruelty within the case.

Police have requested anybody with info to name 301-498-0092 or e mail [email protected]