Police stop man drunk driver with no front tyres on the M66

A drunk driver noticed on the motorway with no entrance tyres was nearly six occasions over the restrict.

The motorist blew the astonishing breath take a look at after site visitors police pulled over the automobile on the M66 close to Bury, Larger Manchester.

Officers noticed the automobile struggling alongside the motorway and pulled over the driving force once they noticed the Renault Clio had no entrance tyres.

When examined on the aspect of the highway, the driving force was discovered to have 196mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when the authorized most is 35mg.

A big part of the wheel rim had fallen off as a result of it had been pushed and not using a tyre for such a distance alongside the motorway

Officers noticed the automobile at 1.50am on New Yr’s Day and admitted that seeing the motorist fail the breath take a look at as ‘no shock’ given he was attempting to drive with none tyres.

Larger Manchester Site visitors Police tweeted pictures of the entrance of the Blue Renault Clio together with the warning: ‘Driver stopped by #site visitors on the M66 SB previous to Jct 2 once they seen a automobile struggling to drive has it had NO entrance tyres.

‘No shock when the driving force was arrested after offering a roadside breath take a look at of 196.’

The motive force’s alcohol stage was prone to be within the deadly vary given the sky-high studying.

