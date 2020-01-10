“Police Talking Like ABVP”: Kanhaiya Kumar On JNU Attack

Kanhaiya Kumar condemned the violence at JNU final week.

New Delhi:

Former Jawaharlal Nehru College College students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday mentioned that the police briefing on the violence on the premier college in Delhi final week was “worrying” and the cops have been talking like members of the BJP-linked scholar physique Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“The whole left and right narrative in this is worrying. Any violence in the campus is wrong… the way the police officers were talking, it seemed like an ABVP press conference,” Mr Kumar, a frontrunner of the Communist Occasion of India (CPI), mentioned.

“The way the police have been speaking, it seems very one-sided. Institutions have to act in an unbiased way,” he mentioned.

The Delhi Police on Friday named JNU scholar chief Aishe Ghosh amongst 9 suspects for violence on the college final week and launched their circled pictures to the media. Naming largely members of the Left-controlled college students’ union, the police gave few particulars on the assault by a masked mob on college students and academics on Sunday night.

Specializing in clashes that befell on the campus earlier than Sunday over elevated hostel charges, Delhi Police officers named Aishe Ghosh, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. The final two, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel, are mentioned to be members of the ABVP.

Addressing a press convention, senior police officer Pleasure Tirkey, who’s probing the case, mentioned a majority of the scholars wished to register for the winter semester from January 1 to five, however the left college students’ teams weren’t permitting them to take action. Members of Left teams attacked the server room at JNU to cease on-line registrations and implement a strike over their protest towards the elevated charges, mentioned the officer.

Hours after the assault, a big group of masked folks armed with iron rods and sledge-hammers entered the campus and attacked college students and academics. Aishe Ghosh was amongst those that suffered a head wound, and was bleeding closely when she was taken to hospital. Not one of the attackers have been stopped or arrested, despite the fact that a number of policemen have been on campus on the time.

Defending the coed protests in JNU, Kanhaiya Kumar mentioned, “Students have had to come to the streets. FTII, IIMC, MBBS… fees have been increased everywhere. The protest in JNU has been going on for 75 days. The JNU Vice Chancellor did not speak to any student, teacher. He even talked of conducting examinations on WhatsApp.”