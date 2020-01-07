By James Tozer for the Each day Mail

Police are teaming up with universities to cease county strains gangs infiltrating campuses to promote medication.

Officers have already caught some criminals signing up for programs as a entrance. Additionally they worry the gangs are recruiting hard-up college students on the promise of getting cash.

Jon Aspinall of North Wales Police stated college students have been discovered with ‘large quantities of drugs and cash’.

The drive has now assigned a group help officer to Bangor College to root out offenders.

The area has been blighted by county strains crimes, named for the cellphone strains used to rearrange offers in cities and smaller cities.

Final October physiotherapy scholar Seif Hashim, 20, was jailed for 30 months for operating an operation from his dorm on the College of Kent.

A group help officer has been assigned to Bangor College in Wales to attempt to root out different offenders (file picture)