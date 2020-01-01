Police Vans Felicitated For Saving Over 500 Lives, Helping Pregnant Women

The unit additionally apprehended 72 robbers, 111 snatchers, 105 auto lifters and several other bootleggers

New Delhi:

Delhi Police felicitated its PCR unit for saving over 500 lives, reuniting over 200 lacking folks and speeding 67 girls having labour ache to hospitals this yr, a police official mentioned at this time.

A felicitation operate was held at Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, the place the Joint Commissioner of Police (Operation), Ok Jegadesan, distributed commendation certificates to Police Management Room (PCR) unit personnel for his or her efficiency, the official mentioned.

The PCR unit is the primary responder to the caller in misery and attends roughly 5,000 to six,000 calls each day on their emergency quantity 112, mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

From January 1 until December 29 this yr, the PCR workers have carried out a document variety of 1,824 “good works”, which incorporates saving 508 lives, reuniting 213 lacking individuals with their households and attending to 67 pregnant girls by serving to them attain hospitals and even offering help for baby beginning contained in the PCR van in some circumstances, Mr Sinha mentioned.

The unit additionally apprehended 72 robbers, 111 snatchers, 105 auto lifters and several other bootleggers. It additionally traced 1,199 stolen automobiles throughout the nationwide capital, the DCP mentioned.

The PCR workers recovered illicit arms and stolen articles and even rescued animals from the clutches of smugglers, the officer added.