Police video shows moment career burglar Aaron Fyle trying to evade arrest in South Norwood London

That is the second a profession burglar walked alongside a backyard fence and clambered on a roof in a bid to evade police after murdering a grandmother in her own residence.

Aaron Fyle, 29, battered Eulin Hastings, 73, over the top with a wood espresso desk after smashing his means into her home in South Norwood, London, on January 10 2017.

After smashing by way of the patio door he broke a lamp and emptied the retired midwife’s jewelry field.

When he was disturbed, he attacked Mrs Hastings and used napkins from the kitchen to set a fireplace on the backside of the steps the place she lay dying.

He tried to place out the blaze earlier than fleeing the scene and burgling one other close by residence whereas the occupants, a mom and child, had been inside.

The girl managed to flee together with her daughter and alerted police, who discovered Fyle nonetheless in the home, armed with a knife.

Fyle jumped over fences and leapt on to a roof, the place he threatened to hurt himself throughout a five-hour stand-off, the Previous Bailey heard.

Aaron Fyle, 29, jumped over fences and leapt on to a roof, the place he threatened to hurt himself throughout a five-hour stand-off with police on January 10 2017

Aaron Fyle, 29, (left) battered Eulin Hastings, 73, (proper) over the top with a wood espresso desk after smashing his means into her home in South Norwood, London, on January 10 2017.

The 29-year-old, of Croydon, south London, admitted the burglaries, possessing a knife and the manslaughter of Mrs Hastings and was convicted of her homicide following a trial.

The jury had rejected his declare he noticed a ‘demon’ and acted in self-defence or killed the mother-of-three whereas mentally unwell.

On Friday, Choose Mark Lucraft QC jailed him for all times with a minimal time period of 31 years, with sentences for the opposite offences to run concurrently.

The choose famous the defendant’s earlier convictions and instructed him that housebreaking had been his ‘lifestyle for a few years’.

He mentioned: ‘On this case I’ve little question that Eulin did disturb you while you had been within the means of the housebreaking and that you simply picked up the espresso desk near you and also you then hit Eulin with the desk with nice drive.’

The choose acknowledged a ‘transferring’ assertion from Mrs Hastings’ daughter, Sonia Rhone, made on behalf of the household.

Ms Rhone wrote: ‘We’ve been left bereft and misplaced because the dying of our mom.

The 29-year-old (pictured strolling alongside a backyard fence), of Croydon, south London, admitted the burglaries, possessing a knife and the manslaughter of Mrs Hastings and was convicted of her homicide following a trial on the Previous Bailey

Aerial pictures present Fyle working by way of folks’s again gardens in a bid to flee

‘As her daughter, we had been extra like sisters however she was at all times there to offer useful, sage recommendation and beneficial life classes to us all, at any time when we had issues.

‘Her life was lower quick while having fun with her last retirement years by somebody who had by no means carried out an trustworthy day’s work in his life.’

A household assertion added: ‘There isn’t any waking from this nightmare it continues each waking second it disturbs our sleep and disrupts our each day lives.

‘Our mom was a pillar throughout the neighborhood spent her life serving to others. She was liked by everybody who knew her.

‘Mum labored as a midwife for over 30 years delivering lots of of infants at St Thomas’s and St George’s Hospitals.

‘Our mom’s last moments will play on our minds and these ideas will hang-out us for the remainder of our lives.

‘Aaron Fyle you’re a parasite who has preyed on weak individuals who have labored onerous for his or her possessions.

‘We imagine you to be an evil, monstrous particular person who killed a defenceless aged lady, our mom. You destroyed our household residence and all our mom’s treasured belongings and possessions.

Infra-red pictures present Fyle on the roof of a backyard shed throughout his five-hour stand-off with police

‘You, Aaron Fyle, have destroyed our lives, you’ve gotten taken away our stunning mom and grandmother’s treasured life, leaving us with solely her badly burnt physique mendacity bare on the ground of her residence.’

After his arrest, Fyle instructed officers: ‘Housebreaking is one factor, homicide’s one other,’ earlier than including ‘I cannot be linked to this matter in any means.’

Police then found the prolific legal was wished on recall to jail for different burglaries on the time of the homicide.

On 31 March 2015 he was convicted of 4 burglaries dedicated in September and October 2014 at Woolwich Crown Court docket and launched in Might 2016.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill, QC, earlier instructed jurors Fyle is a ‘profession burglar with quite a few convictions over a few years for dwelling home burglaries.

He instructed jurors he didn’t see Mrs Hasting’s however solely a ‘satan’ which he started to batter with the leg of her espresso desk.

The Muslim convert had introduced 10 months after Mrs Hastings’ dying that he was possessed by demons and was moved to the hospital wing at Excessive Down Jail in Surrey.

Fyle is seen clambering over a backyard fence in South Norwood, south east London on January 10 2017

However psychiatrist Dr Richard Latham instructed jurors there was ‘nothing’ to recommend Fyle had been struggling any psychological sickness.

Fyle’s legal document dates again to his teenagers and in 2009 he was despatched to a younger offenders’ establishment for 2 and a half years for a £180,000 housebreaking spree throughout London. He first began offending in 2002.

One earlier housebreaking had occurred on Mrs Hasting’s road.

‘It’s proper that the court docket ought to know that though it was left on the file one of many issues, he was indicted on was a housebreaking in Birchanger Street,’ he mentioned.

Emma Currie, from the CPS, mentioned: ‘As a profession legal Fyle went to huge lengths to satiate his malicious greed. It ended devastatingly, with the dying of a 74-year-old grandmother in her own residence.

‘All through the housebreaking of Mrs Hasting’s residence, Fyle wreaked havoc: a glass lamp was damaged, a jewelry field was emptied, and her private belongings had been strewn throughout the ground.

CCTV pictures present him strolling close to Mrs Hasting’s home earlier than he dedicated the theft and homicide

‘Having set fireplace to Mrs Hastings, Fyle left his sufferer alone in her home, and sought out his subsequent sufferer just a few 400metres away.

‘The defendant appeared so informal and relaxed that his second sufferer thought he should have been a buddy of her husband at first.

‘The lengths that Fyle went to for his personal greed resulted in burgled houses and a girl’s life callously lower quick. He’ll now should face justice for his actions.’

DCI Richard Leonard of Specialist Crime (Murder) mentioned: ‘Eulin Hastings was a retired nurse, nicely appreciated in the local people and an energetic member of the church.

‘Her life had been spent taking care of others and it’s tragic that such a caring particular person ought to have been murdered in her own residence, a spot the place she ought to have been secure.

‘In distinction Fyle is a serial offender with a horrendous legal document. This predator roamed the streets shopping houses to establish targets for larceny.

‘He was a prolific offender and, after committing an offence would keep on roaming the streets on the lookout for the subsequent goal to burgle.

‘I’ve little question he burgled this poor lady’s residence, fatally assaulted her after which set her residence on fireplace to cowl up his actions. It exhibits the depth of this man’s depravity that simply a short time later, he was burgling one other residence.

‘Fyle has proven no regret in anyway and I’m grateful that he has been convicted and can now face the results of his despicable acts.’