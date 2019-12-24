News

Police warn gang murder investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’

December 24, 2019
‘No-one desires to be labelled as a grass’: Police warn gang homicide investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’ as London’s bloody loss of life toll for 2019 reaches 144

  • Police and prosecutors say that witnesses are too fearful to present any proof 
  • Youth employee David Marriott says that ‘no-one desires to be labelled as a snitch’ 
  • There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr  

Police have warned that gang homicide investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’, as London’s loss of life toll for 2019 reaches 144. 

Youth staff, police and prosecutors say that witnesses are unwilling to present proof as a result of they’re fearful for their very own security.

Usually the motives of the murders aren’t identified by the authorities, however so as to sort out the growing downside the background of those circumstances should be understood.

There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr, all marked on this map of London. The newest was in Newham on December 21 

David Marriott, 38, – who was working on the Marcus Lipton youth membership in Brixton in February when Glendon Spence, 23, (pictured) was murdered – says he understands why individuals do not come ahead

DCI Richard Vandenbergh, who leads a murder staff primarily based at Lewisham Police Station instructed The BBC that always officers come up in opposition to a ‘wall of silence’ throughout investigations.  

He mentioned: ‘It is extremely widespread, particularly with a few of the under-25 knife crime murders that we have now the place there could also be gang hyperlinks. We have had situations the place individuals will simply not speak to us.’

David Marriott, 38, – who was working on the Marcus Lipton youth membership in Brixton in February when Glendon Spence, 23, was murdered – says he understands why individuals do not come ahead.

He mentioned: ‘No-one desires to be labelled as a grass or a snitch, and if individuals do go down that highway there will probably be penalties.’ 

He added that in the event that they converse they could possibly be crushed up or killed and worries what the police may do to guard them in the event that they do come ahead. 

For him, the secret is to stop the violence taking place within the first place by providing extra group help teams. 

The BBC’s First 100 killings mission has tracked the homicides because the begin of 2019, revealing that always gang disputes and turf wars escalate into lethal violence.

In October, two males and three teenage boys went on trial accused of murdering a rival gang member in a north London hair salon.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, bled to loss of life on the scene. 

One of many teenage defendants was then stabbed in jail as a result of he had given an account to police of what occurred that evening, in keeping with the publication.

In October, two males and three teenage boys went on trial accused of murdering a rival gang member in a north London hair salon. Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, (pictured) bled to loss of life on the scene

Forensic cops on the Marcus Lipton Youth Membership in Minet Highway after Glendon Spence, 23, was murdered there 

Julius Capon, head of the Murder Unit of the Crown Prosecution Service in London mentioned that with many of the gang violence that they prosecute, there are witnesses who’ve seen issues related to the prosecution however aren’t ready to present proof.

He additionally believes that the issue is getting worse as extra persons are being killed in gang-related violence, that means increasingly more persons are reluctant to return ahead. 

He mentioned that for individuals terrified of the repercussions, there are measures that may be put in place. 

It has now been greater than a yr because the unsolved homicide of John Ogunjobi, 16, in Tulse Hill, who was fatally stabbed by a gaggle of males. 

DCI Vandenbergh believes that a few of John’s mates could have very important info that they haven’t given police that would assist remedy the case. 

There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr. The newest was in Newham on December 21 

