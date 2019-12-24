Police warn gang murder investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:28 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:47 EST, 24 December 2019

Police have warned that gang homicide investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’, as London’s loss of life toll for 2019 reaches 144.

Youth staff, police and prosecutors say that witnesses are unwilling to present proof as a result of they’re fearful for their very own security.

Usually the motives of the murders aren’t identified by the authorities, however so as to sort out the growing downside the background of those circumstances should be understood.

There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr, all marked on this map of London. The newest was in Newham on December 21

David Marriott, 38, – who was working on the Marcus Lipton youth membership in Brixton in February when Glendon Spence, 23, (pictured) was murdered – says he understands why individuals do not come ahead

DCI Richard Vandenbergh, who leads a murder staff primarily based at Lewisham Police Station instructed The BBC that always officers come up in opposition to a ‘wall of silence’ throughout investigations.

He mentioned: ‘It is extremely widespread, particularly with a few of the under-25 knife crime murders that we have now the place there could also be gang hyperlinks. We have had situations the place individuals will simply not speak to us.’

David Marriott, 38, – who was working on the Marcus Lipton youth membership in Brixton in February when Glendon Spence, 23, was murdered – says he understands why individuals do not come ahead.

Charlotte Huggins, 32, Jan-01, Camberwell

Tudor Simionov, 33, Jan-01, Mayfair

Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, Jan-04, Rainham

Sarah Ashraf, 35, Jan-06, Isle of Canines

Jayden Moody, 14, Jan-07, Waltham Forest

Asma Begum, 31, Jan-11, Canning City

Kamil Malysz, 34, Jan-27, Acton

Nedim Bilgin, 17, Jan-29, Islington

Carl Thorpe, 46, Feb-04, Highgate

Lejean Richards, 19, Feb-05, Battersea

Dennis Anderson, 39, Feb-10, East Dulwich

Shiny Akinlele, 22, Feb-18, Camden

Brian Wieland, 69, Feb-19, Chingford

Glendon Spence, 23, Feb-21, Brixton

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, Feb-22, Wooden Inexperienced

David Lopez-Fernandez, 38, Feb-25, Tower Hamlets

Che Morrison, 20, Feb-26, Ilford

Jodie Chesney, 17, Mar-01, Harold Hill

Elize Linda Stevens, 50, Mar-02, Hendon

Jolia Bogdan, three months, Mar-02, Croydon

Mohamed Elmi, 37, Mar-03, Soho

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, Mar-06, Kew

David Martinez, 26, Mar-06, Leyton

Antoinette Donnegan, 52, Mar-07, Battersea

Ayub Hassan, 17, Mar-07, West Kensington

Florin Pitic, 20, Mar-10, Brent

Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, Mar-16, Fulham

Abdirashid Mohamoud, 17, Mar-22, Isleworth

Ravi Katharkamar, 54, Mar-24, Pinner

Ramane Richard Wiggan, 25, Mar-27, West Norwood

Zahir Visiter, 25, Mar-28, Regents Park

Gavin Garraway, 40, Mar-29, Clapham

Calvin Bungisa, 22, Apr-01, Kentish City

Hubert Corridor, 60, Apr-02, Walthamstow

Annabelle Lancaster, 22, Apr-07, Enfield

Noore Bashir Salad, 22, Apr-08, Manor Park

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan, 27, Apr-16, Wembley

Steven Brown, 47, Apr-17, Stoke Newington

Meshach Williams, 21, Apr-23, Harlesden

Mihrican Mustafa, 38, Apr-26, Canning City

Henriett Szucs, 34, Apr-26, Canning City

Amy Parsons, 35, Apr-26, Whitechapel

Joshua White, 29, Apr-26, Hackney

Tashaun Aird, 15, Might-01, Hackney

Constantin Sin, 51, Might-05, Leytonstone

McCaulay Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, Might-05, Southwark

Barrington Davis, 54, Might-16, Lewisham

Vladimir Koudriavtsev, 69, Might-23, Kensington

Tatiana Koudriavtsev, 68, Might-23, Kensington

Iderval da Silva, 46, Might-25, Battersea

Alimal Islam, 23, Might-26, Tower Hamlets

Ismaila Ceesay, 33, Might-28, Forest Gate

Steven Kennedy, 61, Might-30, Plaistow

Graham Howe, 53, Might-30, Harrow

Baris Kucuk, 33, Jun-01, Haringey

Adrian Murphy, 43, Jun-04, Battersea

Cheyon Evans, 18, Jun-14, Wandsworth

Eniola Aluko, 19, Jun-14, Plumstead

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, 34, Jun-15, Tower Hamlets

Giedrius Juskauskas, 42, Jun-16, Stratford

Stepan Suslyk, 40, Jun-16, Notting Hill

David Bello-Monerville, 38, Jun-18, Barnet

Ionut Manea, 63, Jun-18, Ilford

Edward Simpson, 25, Jun-21, Feltham

Yusuf Mohamed, 18, Jun-26, Shepherds Bush

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, Jun-29, Croydon

Riley Fauvrelle, 5 days, Jun-29, Croydon

Ian Taylor, 54, Jun-29, Lambeth

Fuad Habib, 28, Jun-29, Newham

Gary Blagrove, 44, Jun-29, Fulham

Amara Toure, 18, Jun-30, Southwark

Tesfa Campbell, 40, Jul-03, Wandsworth

Craig Walters (Craig Small), 32, Jul-05, Wembley

Amanda Gretton, 57, Jul-05, Blackheath

Grineo Daka, 27, Jul-07, Leyton

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, 26, Jul-08, Wembley

Leo Marcus, 22, Jul-10, Kidbrooke

Boluwatife Oyewunmi, 22, Jul-11, Enfield

Kye Manning, 19, Jul-11, Croydon

Akbar Arezo, 64, Jul-12, Whitton

Layla Arezo, 74, Jul-12, Whitton

Aron Kato, 28, Jul-17, Ilford

Diane Dyer, 61, Jul-18, Beckenham

Abdullahi Hassan, 20, Jul-25, South Hampstead

Robert Komuro, 41, Jul-23, Hillingdon

Liam Dent, 25, Jul-26, Chessington

Alciveadis Mauredis, 60, Jul-31, Islington

Dorothy Woolmer, 89, Aug-03, Tottenham

Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, Aug-05, Hounslow

Alex Smith, 16, Aug-12, Camden

Solomon Small, 18, Aug-15, Lambeth

Amrou Greenidge, 18, Aug-20, Fulham

Allan Isichei, 69, Aug-24, Southall

Santino Angelo Dymiter, 18, Aug-26, Newham

Lee Casey, 39, Aug-29, Brixton

Unnamed little one, 15 months, Aug-27, Putney

Laura Rakstelyte, 31, Aug-29, Ilford

Perry Jordan-Brammer, 15, Aug-30, Tottenham

Sandra Samuels, 45, Aug-31, Hackney

Norman Bertran-Tavarez, 24, Sep-01, Southwark

Michael Irving, 15, Sep-03, Stratford

Unnamed man, 20s, Sep-08, Lewisham

Sahkira Mercedes Gwendolin Loseke, 20s, Sep-08, Chalk Farm

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, Sep-09, Kentish City

Josiph Beker (Youssef al-Bayjani), 17, Sep-10, Edgware Highway

Unnamed woman, eight weeks, Sep-12, SE16

Assad Abdullah Yarow, 25, Sep-12, Camden

Omar Smith, 34, Sep-13, Lewisham

Unnamed woman, 16 months, Sep-13, Plaistow

Julio Gomes, 29, Sep-14, Edmonton

Mark McCann-Barrett, 33, Sep-17, Walthamstow

Serafima Meshaka, 58, Sep-18, Ealing

Sufi Osman, 22, Sep-23, Southall

Tashan Daniel, 20, Sep-24, Hillingdon

Osvaldo Carvalho, 22, Sep-24, Ealing

Arlene Williams, 46, Sep-28, Enfield

Baptista Adjie, 15, Oct-10, Stratford

Clinton Evbota, 18, Oct-10, Camberwell

Ben Strains, 20, Oct-13, Bexley

Zoe Orton, 46, Oct-21, Deptford

Beatrice Yankson, 59, Oct-26, Islington

James Amadu, 26, Oct-31, Enfield

Vladislavs Radionovs, 57, Nov-02, Ilford

Hakim Ishmael Daba Sillah, 18, Nov-07, Uxbridge

Mohammed Mirza, 19, Nov-19, Ilford

Iron Miah, 40, Nov-19, Whitechapel

Randy Skuse, 27, Nov-23, Whitechapel

Akeem Dylon Barnes, 24, Nov-24, Ilford

Mehran Heydari, 26, Nov-24, Ealing

Justin Bello, 38, Nov-25, Neasden

Jack Merritt, 25, Nov-29, London Bridge

Saskia Jones, 23, Nov-29, London Bridge

Exauce Ngimbi, 22, Dec-05, Hackney

Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, Dec-06, Knightsbridge

Crossland Davis, 20, Dec-06, Greenwich

James O’Keefe, 47, Dec-09, Hornsey

Dmytro Balaban, 28, Dec-14, Brent

Viorel Stefan, 49, Dec-14, Dagenham

Albert Amofa, 33, Dec-15, Croydon

Ebrima Cham, 35, Dec-19, Hounslow

Michael Paul Baptista, 24, Dec-19, Walthamstow

Unnamed man, 30s, Dec-19, Barnet

Unnamed boy, 16, Dec-19, Dagenham

Unnamed man, 29, Dec-21, Newham



He mentioned: ‘No-one desires to be labelled as a grass or a snitch, and if individuals do go down that highway there will probably be penalties.’

He added that in the event that they converse they could possibly be crushed up or killed and worries what the police may do to guard them in the event that they do come ahead.

For him, the secret is to stop the violence taking place within the first place by providing extra group help teams.

The BBC’s First 100 killings mission has tracked the homicides because the begin of 2019, revealing that always gang disputes and turf wars escalate into lethal violence.

In October, two males and three teenage boys went on trial accused of murdering a rival gang member in a north London hair salon.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, bled to loss of life on the scene.

One of many teenage defendants was then stabbed in jail as a result of he had given an account to police of what occurred that evening, in keeping with the publication.

In October, two males and three teenage boys went on trial accused of murdering a rival gang member in a north London hair salon. Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, (pictured) bled to loss of life on the scene

Forensic cops on the Marcus Lipton Youth Membership in Minet Highway after Glendon Spence, 23, was murdered there

Julius Capon, head of the Murder Unit of the Crown Prosecution Service in London mentioned that with many of the gang violence that they prosecute, there are witnesses who’ve seen issues related to the prosecution however aren’t ready to present proof.

He additionally believes that the issue is getting worse as extra persons are being killed in gang-related violence, that means increasingly more persons are reluctant to return ahead.

He mentioned that for individuals terrified of the repercussions, there are measures that may be put in place.

It has now been greater than a yr because the unsolved homicide of John Ogunjobi, 16, in Tulse Hill, who was fatally stabbed by a gaggle of males.

DCI Vandenbergh believes that a few of John’s mates could have very important info that they haven’t given police that would assist remedy the case.

There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr. The newest was in Newham on December 21