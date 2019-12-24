Police warn gang murder investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’

‘No-one desires to be labelled as a grass’: Police warn gang homicide investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’ as London’s bloody loss of life toll for 2019 reaches 144
- Police and prosecutors say that witnesses are too fearful to present any proof
- Youth employee David Marriott says that ‘no-one desires to be labelled as a snitch’
- There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr
By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
Police have warned that gang homicide investigations are being blocked by a ‘wall of silence’, as London’s loss of life toll for 2019 reaches 144.
Youth staff, police and prosecutors say that witnesses are unwilling to present proof as a result of they’re fearful for their very own security.
Usually the motives of the murders aren’t identified by the authorities, however so as to sort out the growing downside the background of those circumstances should be understood.
There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr, all marked on this map of London. The newest was in Newham on December 21
David Marriott, 38, – who was working on the Marcus Lipton youth membership in Brixton in February when Glendon Spence, 23, (pictured) was murdered – says he understands why individuals do not come ahead
DCI Richard Vandenbergh, who leads a murder staff primarily based at Lewisham Police Station instructed The BBC that always officers come up in opposition to a ‘wall of silence’ throughout investigations.
He mentioned: ‘It is extremely widespread, particularly with a few of the under-25 knife crime murders that we have now the place there could also be gang hyperlinks. We have had situations the place individuals will simply not speak to us.’
David Marriott, 38, – who was working on the Marcus Lipton youth membership in Brixton in February when Glendon Spence, 23, was murdered – says he understands why individuals do not come ahead.
- Charlotte Huggins, 32, Jan-01, Camberwell
- Tudor Simionov, 33, Jan-01, Mayfair
- Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, Jan-04, Rainham
- Sarah Ashraf, 35, Jan-06, Isle of Canines
- Jayden Moody, 14, Jan-07, Waltham Forest
- Asma Begum, 31, Jan-11, Canning City
- Kamil Malysz, 34, Jan-27, Acton
- Nedim Bilgin, 17, Jan-29, Islington
- Carl Thorpe, 46, Feb-04, Highgate
- Lejean Richards, 19, Feb-05, Battersea
- Dennis Anderson, 39, Feb-10, East Dulwich
- Shiny Akinlele, 22, Feb-18, Camden
- Brian Wieland, 69, Feb-19, Chingford
- Glendon Spence, 23, Feb-21, Brixton
- Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, Feb-22, Wooden Inexperienced
- David Lopez-Fernandez, 38, Feb-25, Tower Hamlets
- Che Morrison, 20, Feb-26, Ilford
- Jodie Chesney, 17, Mar-01, Harold Hill
- Elize Linda Stevens, 50, Mar-02, Hendon
- Jolia Bogdan, three months, Mar-02, Croydon
- Mohamed Elmi, 37, Mar-03, Soho
- Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, Mar-06, Kew
- David Martinez, 26, Mar-06, Leyton
- Antoinette Donnegan, 52, Mar-07, Battersea
- Ayub Hassan, 17, Mar-07, West Kensington
- Florin Pitic, 20, Mar-10, Brent
- Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, Mar-16, Fulham
- Abdirashid Mohamoud, 17, Mar-22, Isleworth
- Ravi Katharkamar, 54, Mar-24, Pinner
- Ramane Richard Wiggan, 25, Mar-27, West Norwood
- Zahir Visiter, 25, Mar-28, Regents Park
- Gavin Garraway, 40, Mar-29, Clapham
- Calvin Bungisa, 22, Apr-01, Kentish City
- Hubert Corridor, 60, Apr-02, Walthamstow
- Annabelle Lancaster, 22, Apr-07, Enfield
- Noore Bashir Salad, 22, Apr-08, Manor Park
- Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan, 27, Apr-16, Wembley
- Steven Brown, 47, Apr-17, Stoke Newington
- Meshach Williams, 21, Apr-23, Harlesden
- Mihrican Mustafa, 38, Apr-26, Canning City
- Henriett Szucs, 34, Apr-26, Canning City
- Amy Parsons, 35, Apr-26, Whitechapel
- Joshua White, 29, Apr-26, Hackney
- Tashaun Aird, 15, Might-01, Hackney
- Constantin Sin, 51, Might-05, Leytonstone
- McCaulay Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, Might-05, Southwark
- Barrington Davis, 54, Might-16, Lewisham
- Vladimir Koudriavtsev, 69, Might-23, Kensington
- Tatiana Koudriavtsev, 68, Might-23, Kensington
- Iderval da Silva, 46, Might-25, Battersea
- Alimal Islam, 23, Might-26, Tower Hamlets
- Ismaila Ceesay, 33, Might-28, Forest Gate
- Steven Kennedy, 61, Might-30, Plaistow
- Graham Howe, 53, Might-30, Harrow
- Baris Kucuk, 33, Jun-01, Haringey
- Adrian Murphy, 43, Jun-04, Battersea
- Cheyon Evans, 18, Jun-14, Wandsworth
- Eniola Aluko, 19, Jun-14, Plumstead
- Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, 34, Jun-15, Tower Hamlets
- Giedrius Juskauskas, 42, Jun-16, Stratford
- Stepan Suslyk, 40, Jun-16, Notting Hill
- David Bello-Monerville, 38, Jun-18, Barnet
- Ionut Manea, 63, Jun-18, Ilford
- Edward Simpson, 25, Jun-21, Feltham
- Yusuf Mohamed, 18, Jun-26, Shepherds Bush
- Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, Jun-29, Croydon
- Riley Fauvrelle, 5 days, Jun-29, Croydon
- Ian Taylor, 54, Jun-29, Lambeth
- Fuad Habib, 28, Jun-29, Newham
- Gary Blagrove, 44, Jun-29, Fulham
- Amara Toure, 18, Jun-30, Southwark
- Tesfa Campbell, 40, Jul-03, Wandsworth
- Craig Walters (Craig Small), 32, Jul-05, Wembley
- Amanda Gretton, 57, Jul-05, Blackheath
- Grineo Daka, 27, Jul-07, Leyton
- Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, 26, Jul-08, Wembley
- Leo Marcus, 22, Jul-10, Kidbrooke
- Boluwatife Oyewunmi, 22, Jul-11, Enfield
- Kye Manning, 19, Jul-11, Croydon
- Akbar Arezo, 64, Jul-12, Whitton
- Layla Arezo, 74, Jul-12, Whitton
- Aron Kato, 28, Jul-17, Ilford
- Diane Dyer, 61, Jul-18, Beckenham
- Abdullahi Hassan, 20, Jul-25, South Hampstead
- Robert Komuro, 41, Jul-23, Hillingdon
- Liam Dent, 25, Jul-26, Chessington
- Alciveadis Mauredis, 60, Jul-31, Islington
- Dorothy Woolmer, 89, Aug-03, Tottenham
- Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, Aug-05, Hounslow
- Alex Smith, 16, Aug-12, Camden
- Solomon Small, 18, Aug-15, Lambeth
- Amrou Greenidge, 18, Aug-20, Fulham
- Allan Isichei, 69, Aug-24, Southall
- Santino Angelo Dymiter, 18, Aug-26, Newham
- Lee Casey, 39, Aug-29, Brixton
- Unnamed little one, 15 months, Aug-27, Putney
- Laura Rakstelyte, 31, Aug-29, Ilford
- Perry Jordan-Brammer, 15, Aug-30, Tottenham
- Sandra Samuels, 45, Aug-31, Hackney
- Norman Bertran-Tavarez, 24, Sep-01, Southwark
- Michael Irving, 15, Sep-03, Stratford
- Unnamed man, 20s, Sep-08, Lewisham
- Sahkira Mercedes Gwendolin Loseke, 20s, Sep-08, Chalk Farm
- Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, Sep-09, Kentish City
- Josiph Beker (Youssef al-Bayjani), 17, Sep-10, Edgware Highway
- Unnamed woman, eight weeks, Sep-12, SE16
- Assad Abdullah Yarow, 25, Sep-12, Camden
- Omar Smith, 34, Sep-13, Lewisham
- Unnamed woman, 16 months, Sep-13, Plaistow
- Julio Gomes, 29, Sep-14, Edmonton
- Mark McCann-Barrett, 33, Sep-17, Walthamstow
- Serafima Meshaka, 58, Sep-18, Ealing
- Sufi Osman, 22, Sep-23, Southall
- Tashan Daniel, 20, Sep-24, Hillingdon
- Osvaldo Carvalho, 22, Sep-24, Ealing
- Arlene Williams, 46, Sep-28, Enfield
- Baptista Adjie, 15, Oct-10, Stratford
- Clinton Evbota, 18, Oct-10, Camberwell
- Ben Strains, 20, Oct-13, Bexley
- Zoe Orton, 46, Oct-21, Deptford
- Beatrice Yankson, 59, Oct-26, Islington
- James Amadu, 26, Oct-31, Enfield
- Vladislavs Radionovs, 57, Nov-02, Ilford
- Hakim Ishmael Daba Sillah, 18, Nov-07, Uxbridge
- Mohammed Mirza, 19, Nov-19, Ilford
- Iron Miah, 40, Nov-19, Whitechapel
- Randy Skuse, 27, Nov-23, Whitechapel
- Akeem Dylon Barnes, 24, Nov-24, Ilford
- Mehran Heydari, 26, Nov-24, Ealing
- Justin Bello, 38, Nov-25, Neasden
- Jack Merritt, 25, Nov-29, London Bridge
- Saskia Jones, 23, Nov-29, London Bridge
- Exauce Ngimbi, 22, Dec-05, Hackney
- Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, Dec-06, Knightsbridge
- Crossland Davis, 20, Dec-06, Greenwich
- James O’Keefe, 47, Dec-09, Hornsey
- Dmytro Balaban, 28, Dec-14, Brent
- Viorel Stefan, 49, Dec-14, Dagenham
- Albert Amofa, 33, Dec-15, Croydon
- Ebrima Cham, 35, Dec-19, Hounslow
- Michael Paul Baptista, 24, Dec-19, Walthamstow
- Unnamed man, 30s, Dec-19, Barnet
- Unnamed boy, 16, Dec-19, Dagenham
- Unnamed man, 29, Dec-21, Newham
He mentioned: ‘No-one desires to be labelled as a grass or a snitch, and if individuals do go down that highway there will probably be penalties.’
He added that in the event that they converse they could possibly be crushed up or killed and worries what the police may do to guard them in the event that they do come ahead.
For him, the secret is to stop the violence taking place within the first place by providing extra group help teams.
The BBC’s First 100 killings mission has tracked the homicides because the begin of 2019, revealing that always gang disputes and turf wars escalate into lethal violence.
In October, two males and three teenage boys went on trial accused of murdering a rival gang member in a north London hair salon.
Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, bled to loss of life on the scene.
One of many teenage defendants was then stabbed in jail as a result of he had given an account to police of what occurred that evening, in keeping with the publication.
In October, two males and three teenage boys went on trial accused of murdering a rival gang member in a north London hair salon. Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, (pictured) bled to loss of life on the scene
Forensic cops on the Marcus Lipton Youth Membership in Minet Highway after Glendon Spence, 23, was murdered there
Julius Capon, head of the Murder Unit of the Crown Prosecution Service in London mentioned that with many of the gang violence that they prosecute, there are witnesses who’ve seen issues related to the prosecution however aren’t ready to present proof.
He additionally believes that the issue is getting worse as extra persons are being killed in gang-related violence, that means increasingly more persons are reluctant to return ahead.
He mentioned that for individuals terrified of the repercussions, there are measures that may be put in place.
It has now been greater than a yr because the unsolved homicide of John Ogunjobi, 16, in Tulse Hill, who was fatally stabbed by a gaggle of males.
DCI Vandenbergh believes that a few of John’s mates could have very important info that they haven’t given police that would assist remedy the case.
There was a complete of 144 murders within the capital to this point this yr. The newest was in Newham on December 21
|#
|NAME
|AGE
|DATE
|INCIDENT TIME
|STREET
|LOCATION
|1
|Charlotte Huggins
|32
|Jan 1
|four.20am
|John Ruskin Avenue
|Camberwell
|2
|Tudor Simionov
|33
|Jan 1
|5.36am
|Park Lane
|Mayfair
|three
|Simbiso Aretha Moula
|39
|Jan four
|7.50am
|Decrease Mardyke Avenue
|Rainham
|four
|Sarah Ashraf
|35
|Jan 6
|6.20pm
|East Ferry Highway
|Isle of Canines
|5
|Jayden Moody
|14
|Jan 7
|6.30pm
|Bickley Highway
|Waltham Forest
|6
|Asma Begum
|31
|Jan 11
|four.00pm
|Metropolis Island Manner
|Canning City
|7
|Kamil Malysz
|34
|Jan 27
|10.15am
|Alfred Manner
|Acton
|eight
|Nedim Bilgin
|17
|Jan 29
|6.49pm
|Tilloch Avenue
|Islington
|9
|Carl Thorpe
|46
|Feb four
|6.30am
|Dartmouth Park Hill
|Highgate
|10
|Lejean Richards
|19
|Feb 5
|7.52pm
|Wolsey Court docket
|Battersea
|11
|Dennis Anderson
|39
|Feb 10
|2.35am
|Lordship Lane
|East Dulwich
|12
|Shiny Akinlele
|22
|Feb 18
|10.44pm
|Euston Avenue
|Camden
|13
|Brian Wieland
|69
|Feb 19
|1.12pm
|Genever Shut
|Chingford
|14
|Glendon Spence
|23
|Feb 21
|6.45pm
|Minet Highway
|Brixton
|15
|Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck
|19
|Feb 22
|eight.09pm
|Vincent Highway
|Wooden Inexperienced
|16
|David Lopez-Fernandez
|38
|Feb 25
|2.35pm
|Globe Highway
|Tower Hamlets
|17
|Che Morrison
|20
|Feb 26
|eight.48pm
|Cranbrook Highway
|Ilford
|18
|Jodie Chesney
|17
|Mar 1
|9.25pm
|St Neot’s Highway
|Harold Hill
|19
|Elize Linda Stevens
|50
|Mar 2
|10.19am
|Nice North Manner
|Hendon
|20
|Jolia Bogdan
|three months
|Mar 2
|11.57am
|Tamworth Highway
|Croydon
|21
|Mohamed Elmi
|37
|Mar three
|6.00am
|Romily Avenue
|Soho
|22
|Laureline Garcia-Bertaux
|34
|Mar 6
|pm
|Darell Highway
|Kew
|23
|David Martinez
|26
|Mar 6
|four.25pm
|North Birkbeck Highway
|Leyton
|24
|Antoinette Donnegan
|52
|Mar 7
|6.40pm
|Este Highway
|Battersea
|25
|Ayub Hassan
|17
|Mar 7
|2.14pm
|Lanfrey Place
|West Kensington
|26
|Florin Pitic
|20
|Mar 10
|zero.30am
|Queensbury station
|Brent
|27
|Nathaniel Armstrong
|29
|Mar 16
|12.37am
|Gowan Avenue
|Fulham
|28
|Abdirashid Mohamoud
|17
|Mar 22
|10.35pm
|Union Lane
|Isleworth
|29
|Ravi Katharkamar
|54
|Mar 24
|6.00am
|Marsh Highway
|Pinner
|30
|Ramane Richard Wiggan
|25
|Mar 27
|four.11pm
|Friar Mews
|West Norwood
|31
|Zahir Visiter
|25
|Mar 28
|6.15pm
|Cunningham Place
|Regents Park
|32
|Gavin Garraway
|40
|Mar 29
|2.37pm
|Clapham Park Highway
|Clapham
|33
|Calvin Bungisa
|22
|Apr 1
|eight.30pm
|Grafton Highway
|Kentish City
|34
|Hubert Corridor
|60
|Apr 2
|6.44am
|Hoe Avenue
|Walthamstow
|35
|Annabelle Lancaster
|22
|Apr 7
|5.49pm
|Turkey Avenue
|Enfield
|36
|Noore Bashir Salad
|22
|Apr eight
|9.26pm
|Church Highway
|Manor Park
|37
|Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan
|27
|Apr 16
|1.28am
|Ealing Highway
|Wembley
|38
|Steven Brown
|47
|Apr 17
|5.47pm
|Matthias Highway
|Stoke Newington
|39
|Meshach Williams
|21
|Apr 23
|9.00pm
|Excessive Avenue
|Harlesden
|40
|Mihrican Mustafa
|38
|Apr 26
|11.45am
|Vandome Shut
|Canning City
|41
|Henriett Szucs
|34
|Apr 26
|11.45am
|Vandome Shut
|Canning City
|42
|Amy Parsons
|35
|Apr 26
|1.30pm
|Crowder Avenue
|Whitechapel
|43
|Joshua White
|29
|Apr 26
|2.43pm
|Frampton Park Highway
|Hackney
|44
|Tashaun Aird
|15
|Might 1
|eight.54pm
|Somerford Grove
|Hackney
|45
|Constantin Sin
|51
|Might 5
|zero.40am
|Excessive Highway
|Leytonstone
|46
|McCaulay Urugbezi-Edwards
|18
|Might 5
|9.30pm
|Tiverton Avenue
|Southwark
|47
|Barrington Davis
|54
|Might 16
|7.00am
|Torridon Highway
|Lewisham
|48
|Vladimir Koudriavtsev
|69
|Might 23
|6.40am
|Appleford Highway
|Kensington
|49
|Tatiana Koudriavtsev
|68
|Might 23
|6.40am
|Appleford Highway
|Kensington
|50
|Iderval da Silva
|46
|Might 25
|four.32pm
|Charlotte Despard Avenue
|Battersea
|51
|Alimal Islam
|23
|Might 26
|four.30pm
|St Pauls Manner
|Tower Hamlets
|52
|Ismaila Ceesay
|33
|Might 28
|1.15am
|Warwick Highway
|Forest Gate
|53
|Steven Kennedy
|61
|Might 30
|11.35am
|Plaistow Park
|Plaistow
|54
|Graham Howe
|53
|Might 30
|11.05pm
|Preston Highway
|Harrow
|55
|Baris Kucuk
|33
|Jun 1
|three.09am
|Seven Sisters Highway
|Haringey
|56
|Adrian Murphy
|43
|Jun four
|6.38pm
|Lombard Highway
|Battersea
|57
|Cheyon Evans
|18
|Jun 14
|four.42pm
|Deeside Highway
|Wandsworth
|58
|Eniola Aluko
|19
|Jun 14
|four.56pm
|Hartville Highway
|Plumstead
|59
|Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky
|34
|Jun 15
|1.58pm
|Alton Avenue
|Tower Hamlets
|60
|Giedrius Juskauskas
|42
|Jun 16
|zero.40am
|Whalebone Lane
|Stratford
|61
|Stepan Suslyk
|40
|Jun 16
|Early hours
|Holland Park Avenue
|Notting Hill
|62
|David Bello-Monerville
|38
|Jun 18
|10.50pm
|Welbeck Highway
|Barnet
|63
|Ionut Manea
|63
|Jun 18
|11.45pm
|A406
|Ilford
|64
|Edward Simpson
|25
|Jun 21
|11.08pm
|Watermill Manner
|Feltham
|65
|Yusuf Mohamed
|18
|Jun 26
|9.20pm
|Uxbridge Highway
|Shepherds Bush
|66
|Kelly Mary Fauvrelle
|26
|Jun 29
|three.30am
|Raymead Avenue
|Croydon
|67
|Riley Fauvrelle
|5 days
|Jun 29
|three.30am
|Raymead Avenue
|Croydon
|68
|Ian Taylor
|54
|Jun 29
|5.55pm
|Coldharbour Lane
|Lambeth
|69
|Fuad Habib
|28
|Jun 29
|11.07pm
|Wakefield Avenue
|Newham
|70
|Gary Blagrove
|44
|Jun 29
|TBC
|New Kings Highway
|Fulham
|71
|Amara Toure
|18
|Jun 30
|four.51am
|Sutherland Stroll
|Southwark
|72
|Tesfa Campbell
|40
|Jul three
|2.45pm
|Latchmere Highway
|Wandsworth
|73
|Craig Walters (Craig Small)
|32
|Jul 5
|eight.10pm
|Harrow Highway
|Wembley
|74
|Amanda Gretton
|57
|Jul 5
|5.00pm
|Prendergast Highway
|Blackheath
|75
|Grineo Daka
|27
|Jul 7
|three.00am
|Lea Bridge Highway
|Leyton
|76
|Kwasi Mensah-Ababio
|26
|Jul eight
|7.05pm
|Monks Park Gardens
|Wembley
|77
|Leo Marcus
|22
|Jul 10
|2.40pm
|Tellson Avenue
|Kidbrooke
|78
|Boluwatife Oyewunmi
|22
|Jul 11
|TBC
|Lincolon Highway
|Enfield
|79
|Kye Manning
|19
|Jul 11
|9.10pm
|Brighton Highway
|Croydon
|80
|Akbar Arezo
|64
|Jul 12
|9.41am
|Redfern Avenue
|Whitton
|81
|Layla Arezo
|74
|Jul 12
|9.41am
|Redfern Avenue
|Whitton
|82
|Aron Kato
|28
|Jul 17
|10.20am
|Ley Avenue
|Ilford
|83
|Diane Dyer
|61
|Jul 18
|11.08pm
|Oakwood Avenue
|Beckenham
|84
|Abdullahi Hassan
|20
|Jul 25
|11.45pm
|Boundary Highway
|South Hampstead
|85
|Robert Komuro
|41
|Jul 23
|10.00pm
|Gordon Highway
|Hillingdon
|86
|Liam Dent
|25
|Jul 26
|00.13am
|Moor Lane
|Chessington
|87
|Alciveadis Mauredis
|60
|Jul 31
|TBC
|St John’s Manner
|Islington
|88
|Dorothy Woolmer
|89
|Aug three
|11.00am
|Waltheof Gardens
|Tottenham
|89
|Mohammed Shah Subhani
|27
|Aug 5
|TBC
|Heston
|Hounslow
|90
|Alex Smith
|16
|Aug 12
|11.10pm
|Munster Sq.
|Camden
|91
|Solomon Small
|18
|Aug 15
|2.00pm
|Corrance Highway
|Lambeth
|92
|Amrou Greenidge
|18
|Aug 20
|TBC
|Broomhouse Lane
|Fulham
|93
|Allan Isichei
|69
|Aug 24
|6.41pm
|St. Mary’s Avenue
|Southall
|94
|Santino Angelo Dymiter
|18
|Aug 26
|three.30pm
|Chadd Inexperienced
|Newham
|95
|Lee Casey
|39
|Aug 29
|12.00pm
|Brixton Hill
|Brixton
|96
|Unnamed little one
|15 months
|Aug 27
|TBC
|TBC
|Putney
|97
|Laura Rakstelyte
|31
|Aug 29
|12.57pm
|The Drive
|Ilford
|98
|Perry Jordan-Brammer
|15
|Aug 30
|11.15am
|Willan Highway
|Tottenham
|99
|Sandra Samuels
|45
|Aug 31
|13:30pm
|Herrick Home, Howard Highway
|Hackney
|100
|Norman Bertran-Tavarez
|24
|Sep 1
|11.30pm
|Elephant and Fort station
|Southwark
|101
|Michael Irving
|15
|Sep three
|6.45pm
|Byford Shut
|Stratford
|102
|Unnamed man
|20s
|Sep eight
|three.45pm
|Sydenham Highway
|Lewisham
|103
|Sahkira Mercedes Gwendolin Loseke
|20s
|Sep eight
|11.55pm
|Belmont Avenue
|Chalk Farm
|104
|Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela
|24
|Sep 9
|zero.10am
|Malden Highway
|Kentish City
|105
|Josiph Beker (Youssef al-Bayjani)
|17
|Sep 10
|1.54pm
|Church Avenue
|Edgware Highway
|106
|Unnamed woman
|eight weeks
|Sep 12
|four.01pm
|Unnamed Highway
|SE16
|107
|Assad Abdullah Yarow
|25
|Sep 12
|11.10pm
|Camden Excessive Avenue
|Camden
|108
|Omar Smith
|34
|Sep 13
|11.55pm
|Downham Manner
|Lewisham
|109
|Unnamed woman
|16 months
|Sep 13
|TBC
|TBC
|Plaistow
|110
|Julio Gomes
|29
|Sep 14
|eight.10pm
|Houndsfield Highway
|Edmonton
|111
|Mark McCann-Barrett
|33
|Sep 17
|9.27am
|Lansdowne Highway
|Walthamstow
|112
|Serafima Meshaka
|58
|Sep 18
|1.17pm
|Haven Inexperienced Court docket
|Ealing
|113
|Sufi Osman
|22
|Sep 23
|four.00am
|The Broadway
|Southall
|114
|Tashan Daniel
|20
|Sep 24
|four.00pm
|Hillingdon Station
|Hillingdon
|115
|Osvaldo Carvalho
|22
|Sep 24
|6.00pm
|West Lodge Avenue
|Ealing
|116
|Arlene Williams
|46
|Sep 28
|7.23pm
|Tennyson Shut
|Enfield
|117
|Baptista Adjie
|15
|Oct 10
|three.20pm
|Tramway Avenue
|Stratford
|118
|Clinton Evbota
|18
|Oct 10
|eight.21pm
|Grimsel Path
|Camberwell
|119
|Ben Strains
|20
|Oct 13
|2.48pm
|Barnehurst Avenue
|Bexley
|120
|Zoe Orton
|46
|Oct 21
|10.00am
|McMillan Avenue
|Deptford
|121
|Beatrice Yankson
|59
|Oct
26
|12.41pm
|Mingard Stroll
|Islington
|122
|James Amadu
|26
|Oct 31
|1.02pm
|Lavender Hill
|Enfield
|123
|Vladislavs Radionovs
|57
|Oct 31
|6.12am
|Oaks Lane
|Ilford
|124
|Hakim Ishmael Daba Sillah
|18
|Nov 7
|four.38pm
|Civic Centre
|Uxbridge
|125
|Mohammed Mirza
|19
|Nov 19
|10.20pm
|Fullwell Avenue
|Ilford
|126
|Iron Miah
|40
|Nov 19
|TBC
|Nelson Avenue
|Whitechapel
|127
|Randy Skuse
|27
|Nov 23
|eight.48am
|Buckle Avenue
|Whitechapel
|128
|Akeem Dylon Barnes
|24
|Nov 24
|6.10am
|Telegraph Mews
|Ilford
|129
|Mehran Heydari
|26
|Nov 24
|1.18am
|Drayton Inexperienced Highway
|Ealing
|130
|Justin Bello
|38
|Nov 25
|eight.16am
|Lovett Manner
|Neasden
|131
|Jack Merritt
|25
|Nov 29
|1.59pm
|London Bridge
|Metropolis of London
|132
|Saskia Jones
|23
|Nov 29
|1.59pm
|London Bridge
|Metropolis of London
|133
|Exauce Ngimbi
|22
|Dec 5
|2.00pm
|Clarence Mews
|Hackney
|134
|Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi
|20
|Dec 6
|00.02am
|Brompton Highway
|Knightsbridge
|135
|Crossland Davis
|20
|Dec 6
|three.00am
|Bronze Avenue
|Greenwich
|136
|James O’Keefe
|47
|Dec 9
|6.04pm
|Boyton Highway
|Hornsey
|137
|Dmytro Balaban
|28
|Dec 14
|1.39am
|Village Manner
|Brent
|138
|Viorel Stefan
|49
|Dec 14
|10.10pm
|Marlborough Highway
|Dagenham
|139
|Albert Amofa
|33
|Dec 15
|9.18pm
|Drake Highway
|Croydon
|140
|Ebrima Cham
|35
|Dec 19
|11.28am
|Grove Highway
|Hounslow
|141
|Michael Paul Baptista
|24
|Dec 19
|7.16pm
|Bromley Highway
|Walthamstow
|142
|Unnamed man
|30s
|Dec 19
|eight.27pm
|Barnet Bypass
|Barnet
|143
|Unnamed boy
|16
|Dec 19
|9.44pm
|Halbutt Avenue
|Dagenham
|144
|Unnamed man
|29
|Dec 21
|2.05am
|Hanameel Avenue
|Newham
Commercial
Add Comment