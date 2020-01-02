Police were called to £400,000 home of murdered mother-of-three over Christmas

Police paid a go to to the house the place a mother-of-three was stabbed to loss of life alongside her new boyfriend over Christmas – simply earlier than they have been slain on New Yr’s Day, MailOnline can reveal right now.

PE trainer Helen Almey, 39, referred to as officers from Derbyshire Police days earlier than she died after an incident on the residence she had as soon as shared together with her estranged partner Rhys Hancock, additionally 39.

A person, believed to be her new companion however who has not been named, additionally died on the property within the upmarket village of Duffield, close to Derby. Each are believed to have been stabbed to loss of life.

A gray Seat MPV, believed to be Mr Hancock’s, had been deserted in the midst of the road with its driver’s door open and was towed away by police.

A neighbour, who knew Helen nicely, stated: ‘She was a beautiful woman, simply pretty. The wedding was on and off. She’d really feel susceptible being alone and take him again in.

‘Helen tried many instances to make a life with out him, however she at all times forgave him. Then final yr she plucked up the braveness to kick him out for good. Then about six months in the past she began seeing this man, she was actually getting her life collectively’. He added: ‘At Christmas she needed to name police’.

Derbyshire Police refused to remark right now – as its officers searched the home, its roof and drains for proof and probably the homicide weapon.

Estranged: Helen Almey was discovered lifeless on the residence she as soon as shared together with her estranged headteacher husband, Rhys Hancock (pictured collectively)

Investigation: A double homicide probe was underway yesterday in Duffield after police had been referred to as to the scene at 4am. The MPV is believed to be Mr Hancock’s and was discovered in the midst of the street

A cordon stays in place on the property right now (pictured) the place Helen and her new companion have been murdered

Police are combing the road for proof that can hyperlink the killer to the scene the place a brand new couple died on New Yr’s Day

Officers have been on ladders inspecting the roof and pulling up drains in Duffield as they search for clues and maybe a homicide weapon

Sufferer: Mom-of-three Helen Almey (pictured), 39, was killed alongside her new companion within the early hours of New Yr’s Day

One other neighbour, who didn’t need to be named, stated: ‘The mom and the kids have been pretty however I usually heard shouting’, including earlier than he moved out police had additionally been referred to as to the £400,000 property on their road.

Police had been referred to as to the scene of the homicide at 4am on January 1. Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards however may do nothing to save lots of the 2 homicide victims.

Somebody was heard screaming from the home: ‘They’re lifeless! They’re lifeless! What have you ever f******g carried out?’ at about 3am.

Officers arrived later and arrested a 39-year-old-man on the scene on suspicion of two counts of homicide.

Buddies of Helen’s stated she had break up with Rhys a number of instances together with one event the place she believed he was having an affair.

Mr Hancock himself revealed on Fb in January 2016 that he by no means needed to spouse see his once more in an emotional put up to household and buddies.

However ten months later that they had the couple third little one after patching up their relationship, which lastly ended final yr.

His spouse’s Seat and a Honda Civic believed to belong to her boyfriend’s have been untouched on the drive.

Helen’s 39-year-old husband was made headteacher of a faculty in Lengthy Eaton, Derbyshire, final Might however is believed to have since left.

The neighbour added: ‘I do not know an excessive amount of about him [her new partner] however I believe they met by means of some sports activities membership. She cherished netball and keep-fit and was a eager runner.

Neighbours stated Miss Almey, who had reverted to her maiden identify, had just lately began a relationship after separating from Mr Hancock, the daddy of her youngsters, aged 9, seven and 4.

Helen, who began utilizing her maiden identify Almey once more, break up together with her husband Rhys this yr as their relationship soured

Helen was well-known and far cherished in her village, the place many stated they have been bereft for her youngsters

The kids should not thought to have been in the home on the time of the assault.

Final night time neighbours spoke of their horror on the double homicide.

Miss Almey, a graduate of Loughborough College, was well-known in the neighborhood and helped out with the neighbourhood watch and performed for native sports activities groups.

One other neighbour, who didn’t need to be named, stated: ‘The mom and the kids have been pretty.’

The couple purchased their indifferent residence on the outskirts of Derby in 2014 for £295,000 and it is now valued at round £400,000. Forensic officers remained on the scene of the crime yesterday.

A blue tent had been erected on the entrance drive, and one within the again backyard the place patio doorways have been open.

Neighbours stated they heard nothing in a single day however woke to seek out the quiet road stuffed with police automobiles and ambulances.

A gray Seat had been deserted in the midst of the road with its driver’s door open. It was later taken away by police.

Two different automobiles, one other gray Seat understood to belong to Miss Almey, and a Honda Civic believed to be her boyfriend’s, remained on the drive. Early stories that there had been a celebration on the handle have been dismissed by each neighbours and police, who stated they weren’t conscious of anybody else being on the home on the time of the killings.

One neighbour stated: ‘I awoke this morning and had a glance outdoors to see what the New Yr was trying like.

‘I used to be shocked to see all of the police tape connected to my gate.’

Household: Neighbours stated Mrs Almey had just lately began a relationship after separating from Mr Hancock, who’s the daddy of her youngsters, aged 9, seven and 4

Mrs Almey, a graduate of Loughborough College, was well-known in the neighborhood and helped out with the neighbourhood watch

Forensic officers on the scene in Duffield, Derbyshire after two individuals have been discovered lifeless

The neighbour added: ‘I assume one thing severe occurred due to the boys in white fits. Every part was advantageous final night time and we entered 2020 advantageous.

‘We went to mattress at round 1am. There have been plenty of fireworks, however nothing uncommon.’

One other native stated: ‘We awoke and the entire road was crawling with police. It is a quiet space so everyone is of course very shocked. It is very unnerving that this has occurred on our doorstep. My husband and I are simply feeling numb.’

Police refused to say how the pair had died, or touch upon if there had been any earlier visits by officers to the handle.

Household liaison officers have been seen on the Duffield residence of Miss Almey’s sister and her mother and father yesterday. The household have been too distressed to remark.

Detectives have been additionally on the residence of her estranged husband’s mother and father’ home ten miles away in Etwall, Derbyshire.

In an announcement, a police spokesman stated: ‘We have been referred to as to the home at four.11am and located a person and a girl fatally injured inside’.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on the scene on suspicion of two counts of homicide. Detectives should not on the lookout for anybody else in reference to the deaths.

‘There was nobody else within the property on the time.

‘Formal identification of the victims has but to happen and specifically educated liaison officers are supporting their households.’