Policeman Gareth Blair accused of having sex with footballer Lee Makel’s wife in Edinburgh park ride

A senior policeman is to look in courtroom accused of getting intercourse with a footballer’s spouse in a automobile at a park and trip.

Prosecutors declare Gareth Blair and Claire Makel had been ‘undressed and engaged in sexual exercise’ on the automobile park in Hermiston, Edinburgh.

Blair, 49, and Makel, 41, who’s married to former Hearts and Livingston participant Lee Makel, are accused of public indecency on April 16 and Could 21 final 12 months.

Neither accused was current for a listening to which was scheduled to happen at Edinburgh Sheriff Courtroom yesterday earlier than Sheriff Roderick Flynn, having been excused attendance at an earlier procedural listening to.

Each Blair and Makel have but to enter a plea. The case is subsequent set to name on February 12.

Twice-married Blair was head of Scotland’s elite crime squad at Gartcosh Crime Campus in Lanarkshire. He has additionally served on secondment in Northern Eire.

Blair was made the capital’s divisional commander in June 2018 however was suspended and changed by Sean Scott in Could final 12 months after his arrest.

A biography on the Police Scotland web site describes the daddy of 1 as a health fan who loves golf and holidays.

It additionally emerged yesterday policeman is to face trial charged with inflicting a severe street crash whereas beneath the affect of medication.

Makel, 41, is married to former Hearts and Livingston participant Lee Makel (pictured in 1999)

PC George Shearer, of Alford, Aberdeenshire, is accused of leaving one man badly harm and a police canine lifeless after the collision on the A90 close to Auchiries, Aberdeenshire.

Prosecutors additionally declare the 49-year-old had taken tablets he had seized from a suspect on the day of the smash – February 28, 2017. Shearer yesterday appeared for a brief listening to on the Excessive Courtroom in Glasgow.

He’s accused of inflicting severe damage to Gordon Morrison by harmful driving ‘whereas beneath the affect of managed medicine’.

The cost claims he misplaced management of his van, crossed onto the improper facet of the street and into the trail of Mr Morrison’s car.

A separate cost alleges Shearer did ‘neglect or violate his duties’.

It’s claimed he stopped and searched a person in Aberdeen on February 28 and located on him numerous tablets, stated to be zoplicone and Xanax.

Shearer is accused of seizing them however then returning a ‘amount’ to the person earlier than conserving some for private use and taking them. The cost additional states he did ‘fail to take another lawful measures’ to analyze a prison offence.

The PC faces 5 different prices of neglecting his duties. It’s claimed he didn’t lodge alleged substances at a police station after numerous searches of suspects in Aberdeen between September 2015 and January 2017.

Tony Lenehan, defending, advised the courtroom: ‘George Shearer pleads not responsible to the fees.’

Each the advocate and prosecutor Angela Grey stated they had been prepared for a trial to be set.

Lord Turnbull mounted a trial attributable to start in June in Aberdeen.