Policy Over Population Control “Should Be Drafted”, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat stated that his organisation neither desires to alter anyone’s faith (File Photograph)

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stated coverage must be in place to cope with the issue of inhabitants.

Referring to his earlier assertion on the two-child norm, he stated: “I had only said the population growth is a problem as well as a resource. So a required policy should be drafted. This policy will decide how many kids one should have. I did not make any rule as such because that is not my job.”

Mohan Bhagwat, who was addressing ”Bhavishya Ka Bharat” in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, had stated in a programme at Moradabad within the state that legislation for 2 kids must be introduced in to make sure correct growth of the nation.

Addressing the assembly on the Moradabad Institute of Expertise (MIT) on Friday, the RSS chief had said that his organisation will assist any legislation that calls for 2 kids solely.

The RSS chief additionally stated that his organisation neither desires to alter anyone’s faith nor any energy centre apart from the Structure as a result of they “believe” in it.

“When workers of RSS say that this country belongs to Hindus and 130 crore people are Hindu, it does not mean that we want to change anyone’s religion, language or caste … We do not want any power centre other than the Constitution because we believe in it,” stated Mohan Bhagwat whereas addressing ”Bhavishya Ka Bharat”.

The RSS chief additionally harassed the actual fact of unity in variety and stated the true which means of Hindutva is to stay collectively.

“The Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is — this country belongs to us. We are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva,” he stated.