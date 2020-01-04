Polis names attorney to four-year term on Colorado Public Utilities Commission

Gov. Jared Polis named legal professional Susan Perkins to the Colorado Public Utilities Fee on Friday.

Her four-year time period begins Jan. 13, topic to affirmation by the state Senate. She would succeed Frances Koncilja, whose time period expires this month.

Perkins has been a member of and professional bono legal professional for the group group Pueblo’s Vitality Future. She beforehand was at Perkins Vitality Legislation, the place she centered on the event of renewable vitality sources in Colorado. Perkins additionally labored at Randstad North America,Complete Petroleum and different regulation companies.

“Susan is consumer-minded and has the experience and forward-thinking focus Colorado needs on the PUC to keep rates low,” Polis stated in an announcement. “Last session, we took a number of steps to modernize the PUC, and I am excited to nominate someone who can help build on that vision and will stand up for rate-payers from Southern Colorado and across our state.”

Perkins earned regulation and bachelor’s levels from the College of Houston and a grasp’s diploma from Regis College.