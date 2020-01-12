Polish workers reveal poor conditions of Blue Brexit passports factory

By Jonathan Bucks In Tczew, Poland

Britain’s post-Brexit blue passports are being made by manufacturing unit employees taking house as little as £400 a month.

Whereas French multinational Thales is being paid £260 million for the contract with the UK Authorities, workers at its manufacturing unit in Poland are quitting to earn more cash as fishmongers or waitresses.

The Mail on Sunday has spoken to present and former workers who’ve complained of being underpaid and so they declare the working circumstances are so poor that the manufacturing unit can ‘feel like prison’.

The substitute of the burgundy EU passports launched in 1988 by the brand new blue model this yr has been gleefully anticipated in Britain.

The phrases ‘European Union’ have already stopped showing on new UK passports, although Britons will be capable to use EU lanes at airports in the course of the 11-month transition interval from January 31.

However the epochal landmark of Brexit is much faraway from the working lives of the 500 workers on the manufacturing unit on the fringes of the small northern Polish city of Tczew, till now famous solely because the place the place the Second World Warfare started.

Outwardly, there’s little to tell apart the imposing constructing however that is the place the world’s most safe bank cards and passports are made utilizing cutting-edge expertise. One present employee, who spoke on situation of anonymity, mentioned workers have been anticipated to make use of two or three completely different machines directly, which he claimed was unsafe.

He mentioned: ‘We work 12-hour shifts anyway but the company strongly encourages overtime, which can be exhausting. Working there can feel like prison sometimes.’

Some employees say they’ve been pressured to assert paid sick go away to allow them to earn more money from a second job. One ex-employee mentioned she used to earn simply over £400 a month after tax serving to to supply Polish ID playing cards on the manufacturing unit however she now earns extra as a waitress within the city.

In response to official authorities figures, the typical wage within the Polish manufacturing trade is £745 a month, whereas the web minimal wage is about £330.

The common value of lease in Poland is slightly below £300 a month – three-quarters of what Thales workers earn in Tczew.

‘After a month at the Thales factory, I realised I could easily make more money working as a fishmonger,’ one ex-worker mentioned.

When The Mail on Sunday visited the manufacturing unit final week, tight-lipped workers refused to even acknowledge that the brand new British passport is being produced there.

‘We make a number of secure documents,’ one mentioned.

On the manufacturing unit gates, a middle-aged Pole wearing a white lab coat introduced himself because the plant supervisor and reeled off an inventory of guidelines for anybody getting into the ‘production zone’. The taking of notes and images have been prohibited, and he insisted protecting swimsuit, cap and apron needed to be worn always. Gaining additional entry to the constructing required going by means of a collection of key-card-secured doorways.

However with shoppers together with MasterCard in addition to the British Authorities, the safety and secrecy are hardly stunning.

In 2018, when the brand new contract was awarded to Franco-Dutch agency Gemalto, the Residence Workplace controversially claimed the deal would save the taxpayer £140 million on the earlier contract with British firm De La Rue. De La Rue chief government Martin Sutherland mentioned he was ‘surprised and disappointed’ by the choice amid considerations that Gemalto was chopping prices to maintain its bid down.

There was widespread anger that the deal was ‘unpatriotic’ and ironic that, post-Brexit, such a totemic doc as a nationwide passport must be manufactured in another country. A number of months after the deal went by means of, Gemalto was purchased by French conglomerate Thales. The £four billion deal went by means of in April final yr regardless of worries that the buy-up gave Thales an excessive amount of energy within the passport and bank card trade.

Thales mentioned: ‘Thales has always been compliant with the labour laws applied in the 68 countries where the company is present. We are a very dynamic employer in Poland, fully respecting health and safety regulations. The wellbeing of our 80,000 employees worldwide is paramount and we consider their workplace wellness a priority.’

