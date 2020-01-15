POLL: Canadians give Prince Harry and Meghan the royal meh

A brand new ballot reveals that in terms of Canada it’s dangerous information for the Royals.

Polling agency the Angus Reid Institute reveals 25% of Canadians say the Royal Household is much less related as we speak and 41% say it has no relevance in any respect

As well as, whereas Prince Harry and Meghan Markel are greater than welcome right here, the ballot found that we don’t need to pay for the couple’s lavish safety.

The pair introduced final week they deliberate to reinvent themselves and reside a part of the yr in Canada.



Among the many findings:

— Practically three-quarters (73%) of Canadians say “no thank you” to the prospect of paying for safety and the transfer.

— Affection and respect for Queen Elizabeth stay deep, broad and powerful.

— However 66% say the Home of Windsor is shedding or has misplaced its relevance.

— About 45% say Canada shouldn’t proceed as a constitutional monarchy. That’s unchanged from the same examine 4 years in the past.

— Different findings, Prince Harry is the favorite Royal, his uncle Prince Andrew is rated worst.

MEANWHILE…

— The Duchess of Sussex left Victoria on Tuesday, flying to Vancouver for a go to that included the Downtown Eastside Girls’s Centre. When Markle lived in Toronto between 2011 and 2017, whereas filming Fits, she volunteered on the St. Felix Centre that provides shelter and a food-program.

The shelter posted on its Fb web page of Meghan on the centre of a bunch of eight girls, with the caption: “Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.”

— Did Nanaimo bars seal the deal? In line with the Every day Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been served the Canadian staple at a operate at our excessive fee in London. They reportedly favored them a lot they requested to take some residence.

Every week later they pulled the pin.

“They loved the chocolate — at the end of the night they even asked if they could take a plate of it home with them,” a supply instructed the i newspaper.

— A safety skilled instructed The Globe and Mail that defending Harry and Meghan may value Canada an eye-popping $10 million a yr. Former Mountie Chris Mathers, who has guarded the Royals on visits, instructed the newspaper safety can be much like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s. However the large hit can be setting it up from scratch.

“They need personal bodyguards all the time. You have to pay for those peoples’ salaries. You’ve got to pay for the vehicles they travel in and the aircraft they travel in. You have to pay for the communications equipment they require because it has to be sophisticated so that you can’t listen to it,” Mathers instructed the Globe.

