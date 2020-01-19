Pollard’s Impressive Spell In Vain As 2nd T20I Against Ireland Abandoned

Captain Kieron Pollard produced the perfect bowling spell by a West Indian in Twenty20 Worldwide cricket on Saturday earlier than rain compelled the second match of a three-game sequence in opposition to Eire to be deserted. Pollard took four/25 as Eire had been restricted to 147/9 in a conflict diminished to 19 overs a facet. Set a rain-revised goal of 152 to win, the West Indies reached 16/1 after 2.2 overs earlier than rain brought about one other in a sequence of stoppages. Umpired ultimately referred to as the sport off as a no consequence. Eire lead the sequence 1-Zero after their dramatic four-run win within the opener in Grenada on Wednesday.

The third and last sport can be in St Kitts on Sunday.

Pollard ripped the guts out of the Irish center order by eradicating prime scorer Gareth Delany, whose 44 included 5 sixes, skipper Andy Balbirnie (36) as nicely Gary Wilson (5) and George Dockrell (two).

Quick bowler Sheldon Cottrell additionally starred with two wickets, together with harmful opener Paul Stirling who was caught within the deep for simply 17.

Stirling had smashed a 47-ball 95 within the first sport.

Eire misplaced three wickets on the final three balls of their innings Saturday, two of them off run-outs as they desperately scrambled to get previous 150.

The West Indies would have been assured of chasing down the goal though cautious of their current file at St Kitts.

In 2019, they had been bowled out for simply 45 and 71 in opposition to England.