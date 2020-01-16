Polling For First Phase Of Panchayat Elections In Rajasthan On Friday

Voting for 26,800 wards of 87 panchayat samitis will start at 8am, official mentioned

Jaipur:

All preparations have been made for the primary part of polling in 2,726 gram panchayats of Rajasthan on Friday, a senior ballot official mentioned.

The voting for 26,800 wards of 87 panchayat samitis will start on eight am, he mentioned on Thursday.

State Election Commissioner PS Mehra mentioned that counting of votes for Sarpanch submit shall be executed on Friday itself.

He mentioned 17,242 candidates for the Sarpanch submit and 42,000 candidates for the Panch submit are within the fray.

A complete of 93,20,684 voters, together with 48,49,232 males and 44,71,405 females, will be capable of train their franchise within the polls, Mehra mentioned, including that over 11,000 EVM machines shall be used within the polls.

As many as 31 senior officers of the IAS and RAS cadre have been given accountability for holding free, truthful and peaceable voting in all panchayats.

The second part of polling shall be held on January 22.