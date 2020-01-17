Polo G & amp; Lil Tjay – “First Place”

Final 12 months, two haunted younger sing-rappers – Polo G, 21, from Chicago, and Lil Tjay, 17, from the Bronx – teamed up for a mournful, meditative track about displaying up at your celebration to rob you. At the least, that's what the track was about on the floor. Should you appeared deeper, “Pop Out” had all types of heavy insights about dwelling with trauma alongside its hypnotic hooks. The track was a giant hit, peaking simply outdoors the highest 10, and it anchored Polo G's debut Die A Legend , my favourite rap album of final 12 months. Right now, Polo G and Lil Tjay have adopted up that track, collaborating as soon as once more.

So far as we all know, the brand new collaboration “First Place” is, a minimum of for now, only a one-off collab, not a part of a forthcoming mission. The 2 of them commerce off traces over a hazy, jangilng electric-guitar loop from producer Ayo, each of them slipping between flexes and laments so simply that they turn out to be the identical factor.

“First Place” doesn't have the identical speedy influence as “Pop Out,” However Polo and Tjay clearly have chemistry. The 2 of them complement one another properly, with Tjay’s keening tenor properly offsetting Polo’s husky mutter-croon. They usually're each clearly on the identical heavy-hearted wavelength. It could be cool to listen to extra collaborations from these two. Hearken to “First Place” beneath.

“First Place” is out now on the streaming companies.