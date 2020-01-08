January eight, 2020 | four:56pm

The Trump administration on Wednesday briefed key members of congress on the authorized rationale for killing the highest Iranian navy commander — and lawmakers broke alongside partisan strains of their reactions to the intel and the assault itself.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a member of the Armed Providers Committee, mentioned that the Republicans within the Home had been unanimous of their assist of President Trump’s transfer.

“We are absolutely unified as a conference, unified behind the president, unified with the respect to the importance, the significance and the righteousness of the action the president took to eliminate Qassem Soleimani from the battlefield,” she mentioned earlier than the briefing, flanked by Home Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy, of California, GOP whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Cheney additionally slammed Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter for criticizing Trump’s transfer.

Virginia Democratic Rep. Jerry Connolly, a member of the Overseas Affairs Committee, ripped the authorized justification provided as “sophomoric and utterly unconvincing.”

“Without commenting on content, my reaction to this briefing was it was sophomoric and utterly unconvincing, and I believe more than ever that Congress needs to act to protect the Constitutional provisions about war and peace,” Connolly mentioned, rising from the briefing.

“I believe there was no rationale that could pass a graduate school thesis test. I was — well, utterly unpersuaded about any evidence about the imminence of a threat that was new or compelling,” he continued.

He mentioned that the administration relied on the 2001 Authorization for using Army Drive regulation handed by Congress on Sept. 14, 2001, which gave the president the authority to make use of all “necessary and appropriate force” towards those that “planned, authorized, committed or aided” the Sept. 11th assaults.

“I think that’s a very thin read on which to now be arguing in favor of potentially an entire new military initiative that ultimately has as its target Iran,” he mentioned

“The legal rationale — the legal rationale absolutely fell in the category of sophomoric. The … AUMF authorization for the use of military force, which of course had nothing to do with Iran. It had to do with what happened after 9/11,” Connolly declared.