Pom Pom Squad – “Cellophane” (FKA Twigs Cover)

Pom Pom Squad launched a fairly promising EP, Ow , final yr, they usually're beginning off 2020 with a canopy of one among their favourite songs from 2019. (Ours too!) Undertaking chief Mia Berrin has put collectively a canopy of FKA Twigs ’” Cellophane, “from her wonderful MAGDALENE .

It's an enormous enterprise to mimic something that FKA Twigs does – and nobody can actually match Tahliah Barnett's vocals – however Pom Pom Squad do an admirable job, including in heavy guitars and booming drums to rework the nonetheless tune right into a indie-rock scorcher.

Right here’s Berrin on what it means to cowl FKA Twigs:

I do know I'm not alone in saying that 'Cellophane' was one among my absolute favourite songs of final yr … I've been a fan of twigs since I used to be in highschool and heard 'Disguise' off of EP1. She was one of many first artists that made me seen as a lady of shade occupying another house, and I might instantly hear myself within the sweeping ebbs and flows of this tune.

Test it out beneath.

TOUR DATES:

02 / 26 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Competition w / Rosie Tucker

03 / 13 – 22 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04 / 04 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern w / Disq

04 / 06 Detroit, MI @ PJ's Lager Home w / Disq

04 / 07 Toronto , ON @ The Drake w / Disq

04 / 09 Boston, MA @ Nice Scott w / Disq

04/10 New York, NY @ Tough Commerce w / Disq

04 / 11 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle w / Disq

04 / 12 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd w / Disq