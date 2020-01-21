Pomona prevails in lopsided 66-43 victory over Prairie View

The Pomona Panthers simply put away the Prairie View Thunderhawks by a rating of 66-43 on Monday.

Trevor Baskin lead Pomona with 23 factors scored whereas additionally recording 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Isaiah Tshimanga and Cole Stevens additionally had strong performances contributing 13 factors and 12 factors, respectively.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Pomona internet hosting Denver East and Prairie View taking up Gateway.

Prairie View has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



