January 1, 2020 | four:27pm

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed his deliberate journey to Ukraine to watch developments out of Baghdad, the State Division introduced Wednesday.

“Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus stated in a press release.

“Secretary Pompeo’s trip will be rescheduled in the near future and he looks forward to the visit at that time.”

A whole lot of Shiite militiamen and their supporters stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad Tuesday in response to weekend US airstrikes on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, in Syria and Iraq.

President Trump charged that Iran was behind the violence, a cost the Islamic Republic denied.

The mob scaled the partitions and compelled open the gates of the American compound within the supposedly safe Inexperienced Zone and torched a number of trailers that housed safety guards.

The administration despatched in 100 US marines to regulate the scenario, with one other 750 troopers from the Military’s 82nd Airborne Division en path to the Iraqi capital.

By noon Wednesday, many of the protesters have been leaving the realm surrounding the Embassy.

Pompeo’s journey to Ukraine, a key US ally within the area, was billed a present of US assist for the nation, which is preventing a sizzling battle towards Russian-backed rebels.

He was anticipated to satisfy with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and different high officers.