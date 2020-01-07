January 7, 2020 | 12:18pm

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, defending President Trump’s feedback about concentrating on Iranian cultural websites, stated the true hazard to Iran’s tradition comes from the Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — not the US.

Pompeo on Tuesday stated the administration would overview each goal if Iran retaliates in opposition to the US for killing Iranian navy chief Qassem Soleimani “inside the international laws of war.”

“Let me tell you who’s done damage to the Persian culture. It’s not the United States of America. It’s the ayatollah. If you want to look at who has denied religious freedom, if you want to know who denied the Persian culture’s rich and steeped history and intellect, and they denied the capacity for that to continue,” Pompeo instructed reporters throughout a information convention on the State Division.

“They’ve not allowed people that they’ve killed – that Qassam Soleimani’s killed – they’ve not allowed them to mourn their family members,” he continued.

Pompeo additionally reiterated that Soleimani, the pinnacle of the elite Quds Pressure of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, was an imminent risk to American troops and pursuits within the Center East and needed to be taken out within the drone strike final week.

“There has been much made about this question of intelligence and imminence,” he stated. “Anytime a president makes a decision of this magnitude, there are multiple pieces of information that come before us.”

Inspecting that data, he stated, “we could see clearly” that the Iranian common’s actions included “hundreds of thousands of massacres in Syria and enormous destruction of countries like Lebanon and Iraq.”

“So if you’re looking for imminence, you need look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani,” he stated.

Pompeo was referring to the dying of an American contractor who was killed in a rocket barrage carried out by an Iranian-backed militia on an Iraqi base on Dec. 27.