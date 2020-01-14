Pongal 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages And Greetings

Completely happy Pongal 2020: Wishing you a affluent future and a Completely happy Pongal!

Pongal celebration is unfold throughout 4 days and every day has its personal significance. This yr, Pongal is being celebrated from January 14 to January 18. The primary day of the pageant is called “Bhogi” and is devoted to Indra, the god of rain. On this holy day, folks throw outdated and uncared for issues and focus on new issues. At daybreak, folks mild a bonfire with logs of wooden, different solid-fuels and wood furnishings at dwelling which can be not helpful. The second day of Pongal is called ”Thai Pongal” which celebrates the Solar God. On this present day, folks have a morning bathtub and draw rangolis and kolams. That is adopted by getting ready particular dishes to supply to the Solar. Different issues that are used as an providing embody sugarcane sticks, bananas and coconuts.

The third day of Pongal is called the ”Mattu Pongal”. On this present day, cows are adorned with garlands and bells and are worshipped. At the present time is widely known to thank the livestock for his or her assist in the manufacturing of crops. The final day of Pongal is the “Kaanum” (or Kanu) Pongal. On this present day, the leftover Pongal dish together with betel nuts, betel leaves and sugarcane are saved within the open on a turmeric leaf. Girls carry out this particular ritual for the prosperity of their brothers. From surviving the chilly winters to transferring in the direction of the livelier season of spring, harvest festivals like Lohri, Bihu, Pongal are celebrated in numerous elements of India. From consuming particular meals to celebrating all of it night time with dance and bonfire the pageant not solely marks the start of an auspicious yr but in addition brings the household collectively.

Could the almighty bless you all with the perfect of well being, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you and your family members a really Completely happy Pongal.

