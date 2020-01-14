Pongal festivities in full swing with Zee Tamil, Check out the Pongal Programmes for 2020

Chennai, 14th January 2020: Dwelling as much as its promise of satiating the various leisure wants of the Tamil audiences, main Tamil Common Leisure Channel – Zee Tamil has introduced its festive line-up surrounding the enjoyment and celebrations of Pongal. With a big selection of exhibits, throughout various genres, the festivities are set to be taken up a notch.

The festivities start on 15th January with a Carnatic music particular, ‘Swara Raga Thalam’, at eight:30 AM. The present will characteristic a brief live performance, ringing within the auspicious event of Pongal with divine music. This shall be adopted by a particular comedy present ‘Joker’, at 9:00 AM. With Bublo Pritviraj, Chinni Jayanth and Sakshi Agarwal as judges, the present will carry collectively mimicry artistes and arise comedians who will entertain the Zee Tamil viewers with a rib-tickling efficiency.

Get pleasure from a morning present of ‘2.0’, with Zee Tamil at 10:30 AM. An R. Shankar blockbuster, 2.zero brings again the story of Dr. Vaseegaran and ‘Chitti’ the robotic, each performed by Famous person Rajinikanth. 2.zero is a basic story of vengeance, sought by ‘Pakshi Rajan’, performed by Akshay Kumar, on cell phone customers owing to the havoc it wreaks on avian life, finally inflicting a speedy decline in its inhabitants. The film is a sci-fi visible deal with due to a number of internationally acclaimed technicians who’ve labored on the film. It’s additional enhanced by a scintillating rating by maestro A.R. Rahman.

This shall be carefully adopted by a World Tv Premier of ‘Kennedy Club’ at 1:30 PM, a deep and interesting film taking us alongside on the journey of an all-women kabaddi crew and the struggles they face as they gear as much as compete in a national-level championship. This movie options actor-director M Sasikumar, who performs Muruganandham, main the kabaddi crew by way of this journey. The movie additionally showcases Director Bharathiraja in an integral function.

At four:00 PM, sit again with a bath of popcorn for some nonstop leisure with half II of the ‘Zee Cine Awards’ predominant occasion. The best of Tamil cinema – actors, writers, technicians, and many others. – shall be felicitated for his or her invaluable contribution to Tamil cinema. This shall be punctuated with a number of improbable performances by lots of your favourite film stars and singers. The stage stood witness to the a few of the largest names within the Leisure trade together with Kamal Hassan, Dhanush, Nayantara, Vijay Sethupati, Samantha, Shankar, A R Rahman, Shreya Goshal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sudheep Kicha amongst others.

Begin the second day of the festivities with ‘Namma Veetu Pongal’, at 9:00 AM, a Zee Tamil Pongal particular hosted by Kamal whereby Zee Tamil’s main stars come collectively for a gala time to entertain their viewers. At 10:00 AM, gear up for a nail-biting kabaddi match on ‘Celebrity Kabaddi’ hosted by Mirchi Vijay. This present will carry to the viewers a match between two groups comprising of ladies who embrace Zee celebrities and kabaddi gamers from Tamil Nadu.

At 11:00 AM, sit again and luxuriate in ‘Kanaa’, a sports activities drama paying homage to the patriotic spirit of films like ‘Dhoni’. The film, primarily based on girls’s cricket, is a critically acclaimed field workplace blockbuster. The film stars Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh and Darshan in lead roles and Sivakarthikeyan in a supporting function. Arunraja Kamaraj has worn a director’s hat for the primary time on this movie.

Get pleasure from an thrilling out of doors recreation present ‘Mr and Ms Local’, the place 7 foreigners shall be paired with 7 of Zee Tamil’s beloved stars to assist groom and practice them within the conventional Pongal video games. This present, hosted by Madhan and Kathir, will air at 2:00 PM. Wind down the two-day Pongal bonanza with the World Tv Premier of ‘Thumba’ at four:00 PM. Thumba is a fantasy, journey, comedy and drama film rolled in a single. The film is the story of how two painters and a photographer hustle to cease a forest officer from poaching a tiger. The movie stars Darshan and Dheena in main roles. This film additionally introduces newcomer Keerthi Pandian in a lead function. Actor Jeyam Ravi additionally performs a visitor look in Thumba.

Talking on the event, the channel spokesperson stated, “This festive season, Zee Tamil strives to indulge its viewers with the perfect blend of music, drama, comedy and cinema that the viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes with their loved ones. We are confident that this unique assortment of shows lined up for the two-day Pongal holidays will showcase Zee Tamil as the ultimate destination for viewers looking for quality content”.

~ Have a good time this Pongal with magic of cinema solely with Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD ~



About Zee Tamil



Zee Tamil is the Tamil Common Leisure Channel of Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launched in October 2008, Zee Tamil gives a wide range of exhibits that cater to the leisure preferences of Tamil audiences the world over. From fiction exhibits to actuality exhibits and speak exhibits, the channel with its multi-genre choices is broadly accepted because the one-stop household leisure vacation spot. Zee Tamil has created a number of blockbuster exhibits like Mr & Mrs. Khiladis, Junior Tremendous Stars, Dance Jodi Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa whose distinctive and never-seen-before codecs have appealed to viewers throughout age teams. The holistic mixture of content material and programming choices make Zee Tamil one of many quickest rising Tamil GECs in Tamil Nadu.

Zee Tamil is nicely related throughout all cable and digital platforms. The channel can be out there on ZEEL’s digital and cell leisure platform, ZEE5.