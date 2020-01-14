Pongal Movies 2020: Here are the films that will be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil this Sankrathi

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release occasion in Hyderabad













Tamil normal leisure channels are set to screens huge motion pictures on TV this Pongal (2020). Like yearly, the channels are going to premiere well-liked motion pictures of the current occasions. Among the many lot, Solar TV and Vijay TV (Star Vijay) will premiere three huge motion pictures over the course of subsequent few days. Right here, we’re providing you with the whole listing of movies which shall be aired on main Kollywood channels.

Right here is the listing of flicks which shall be aired on TV this Pongal (2020).

Bigil, Namma Veettu Pillai and Sangathamizhan on Solar TV

Solar TV is ready to telecast huge motion pictures between January 15 and January 19. Each night, it’ll air one well-liked movie. It begins with Vijay’s Bigil which shall be aired on 15 January at 6.30 pm. Sivakarthikeyan’s Namma Veettu Pillai shall be telecast on the identical time on 16 January. Vijay Sethupathi’s Sangathamizhan, Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam and Rajini’s Petta shall be aired within the subsequent three days on the identical time.

Asuran, Kaithi and Motion on Vijay TV

Like Solar TV, Vijay TV will not be sticking to 1 movie per day coverage relatively it has determined to get rid of routine every day packages and changing it with film premieres. It begins with Dhanush’s Asuran at 11 am on 15 January. It’s adopted by Samantha’s Oh Child at 2.30 pm. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Petromax at 6 pm and Jyothika’s Jackpot at 9 pm.

On the subsequent day, it’ll air Karthi’s Kaithi at 11 am, Vishal Krishna’s Motion at 5 pm and Siddharth’s Aruvam at eight.30 pm. The beneath desk provides you extra readability in regards to the Pongal movies on all of the main Tamil channels:

Solar TV Vijay TV Zee Tamil Vasanth TV Kalaignar TV Jaya TV Jan 15:

Bigil: 6.30 pm

Jan 16:

Namma Veettu Pillai: 6.30 pm

Jan 17:

Sangathamizhan: 6.30 pm

Jan 18

Viswasam: 6.30 pm

Jan 19

Petta: 6.30 pm Jan 15:

Asuran: 11 am

Oh Child: 2.30 pm

Petromax: 6.00 pm

Jackpot: 9.00 pmJan 16:

Kaithi: 11 am

Motion: 5 pm

Aruvam: eight.30 pm Jan 15:

2.zero: 10.30 am

Kennedy Membership: 1.30 pmJan 16

Kanaa: 11.00 am

Thumbaa: four.00 pmJan 17

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven: 9.00 am

Irumbu Thirai: three.00 pm Jan 15:

Yenda Thalaiyila Yenna Vekkala at 7.30 pmJan 16:

Thiranthidu Seese at three.30 pm Jan 15:

Champion: 1.30 pm

Peranbu: four.30 pm

Indian: eight pmJan 16:

zhagaram: 1.30 pm

Bakrid: four.30 pm

Jivi: eight.00 pmJan 17:

Aadhavan: 10 am

Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai: 1.30 pm

Saroja: four.30 pm

Beema: eight.00 pm Jan 15

Kaththi: 11.30 am

Yennai Arindhaal: eight.00 pm