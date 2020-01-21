Ponting Welcomes Tendulkar To Charity Game With Cheeky Dig At Warne

Ricky Ponting, who is ready to return out of retirement for a charity match, will lock horns with Shane Warne XI in a Bushfire Cricket Bash match that can be performed on February eight. Cricket Australia added worldwide contact to the much-awaited charity match on Tuesday by saying that cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach the 2 sides in a match that can be performed as a curtain-raiser for the Large Bash League last. Former Australia Skipper Ponting took to Twitter to welcome Sachin Tendulkar whereas taking a cheeky dig at his counterpart Shane Warne.

“How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too,” Ricky Ponting tweeted.

“We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can’t wait to have them involved,” Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier this month, Warne’s “baggy green” cap, awarded to Take a look at gamers on their debut, bought at public sale for greater than 1 million Australian (practically USD 700,000) with all funds aiding victims.

Aside from Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke, Brett Lee may also return to the sector on February eight.

Steve Waugh and Australian coach Justin Langer may also have non-playing roles.

