Pontins bosses BAN children from one of their popular seaside resorts

Bosses of vacation park firm Pontins have sparked a backlash after banning kids from one in every of their common seaside resorts.

The agency has introduced that it’s not taking bookings from households for its resort in Lowestoft, Suffolk, and was now solely providing adult-only breaks.

Work has already begun on eradicating kids’s playground areas within the Pontins Pakefield resort which was first purchased by the corporate in 1958.

However the resolution has left dad and mom and younger households fuming prompting one offended couple to arrange a petition in a bid to get Pontins to re-think the transfer.

Paul Daley, 50, (pictured along with his spouse Mary) from Ipswich stated on the petition that individuals have been ‘very sad’ and stated some households would really feel pushed out

Paul Daley, 50, from Ipswich stated on the petition that individuals have been ‘very sad’ and stated some households would really feel pushed out.

His spouse Mary, 48, stated they’ve been holidaying their for nearly 12 years when their daughter was simply six-months-old.

Mary stated: ‘Our daughter is now 12 however we began going there when she was about six-months-old. It is someplace we have gone for plenty of years- typically twice a 12 months.

‘It is moderately priced, there was nice leisure and a few actually good services for youngsters. It was only a very nice place to go on vacation.

‘They’d late-night Caberet exhibits but it surely was primarily for youngsters. There was two outside play areas, an indoor play space, a crafts part, go-karting numerous stuff.

‘They do the grownup breaks in the course of the 12 months so they’ll have sixties weekends and issues like that so I do not see why they’ve banned kids.

‘It would not matter a lot for us now that our daughter is older however younger households who vacation there so much have now been advised they cannot go there anymore, it is a disgrace.

‘It is simply down the street so it was a very common place for households. It was at all times packed full of youngsters each time we went.’

Mrs Daley additionally claimed Pontins advised her they have been on the lookout for ‘higher clientelle.’

The petition has up to now practically reached 100 signature after it was arrange two weeks in the past.

Fred Pontin first launched Pontins in 1946 providing half-board and self-catering holidays with leisure at resorts across the nation

It reads: ‘Pontins Pakefield have stopped household breaks from 2020. They’re now solely accessible for adults solely.

‘Households who’ve been coming for a few years, even a long time can not go.

‘Individuals are very sad. It will destroy Pontins popularity as a household vacation agency.

‘Please signal and allow us to ask Pontins to rethink.’

Pontins web site reads: ‘Now we have upgraded our backyard areas and we’re within the technique of upgrading the playground areas to create a extra grownup centered park.

‘We’re all excited for the approaching 12 months as we transition into an grownup solely park.’

The vacation park is located within the seaside city of Pakefield which lies on the North Sea and is a vacationer vacation spot.

Peter Byatt East Suffolk councillor for Kirkley and Pakefield, stated the council have been attempting to encourage households to the city to take pleasure in a ‘conventional seaside vacation.’

Mr Byatt stated: ‘It is their enterprise to run however there was a chance to deliver households right here to take pleasure in a standard seaside.

‘My concern is we try to indicate individuals what Lowestoft is like for individuals who do not realise we’re right here.

‘We’re pushing the native amusements, we have got a beautiful seaside right here and a pier which in the intervening time we do not have.

‘It’s a disgrace as a result of we must be encouraging kids and households to come back right here and benefit from the quaint seaside vacation.

‘It might transform helpful for the neighborhood it might increase the bars, eating places and cafes. On the finish of the day, we would like all native companies to do nicely.’

Fred Pontin first launched Pontins in 1946 providing half-board and self-catering holidays with leisure at resorts across the nation.

It has been identified to cater for households and kids for years. The corporate has six websites throughout the UK.

Sandy Bay Vacation Village in Kewstoke, Somerset, can also be an adult-only website.

Pontins Pakefield have been approached for remark.

Pontins are presently providing 4 night time breaks for a household of 4 in March for as little as £69.