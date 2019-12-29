Pooja Hegde shares a sneak peek video of making AVPL song Butta Bomma

Prime 6 males’s well being details













Actress Pooja Hegde shared a video providing the sneak peek into the making Butta Bomma, the fourth music from fashionable star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL), which has raised curiosity.

The music Butta Bomma has been sung by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and it has S Thaman’s music and Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics. Aditya Music launched its lyrics video on its YouTube channel on December 24. The soundtrack has registered 5,495,020 views and 184,000 likes within the final 4 days. Now, the filmgoers are eagerly ready for the discharge of the music video of this melodious quantity.

Pooja Hegde tweeted the sneak peek video of Butta Bomma at this time and wrote, “Here’s a special sneak peak of #buttabomma for you’ll…shhhh…don’t tell anyone #alavaikunthapurramuloo #topsecret @alluarjun #Trivikram @MusicThaman @ArmaanMalik22 @haarikahassine @GeethaArts #PSVinod.”

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

Butta Bomma was an immediate hit with the music lovers and have become chartbuster. Its folks taste and the beats are successful with followers. The 11-long-second video that includes Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde grooving to the primary line of the music is a pleasing shock to all of the thrilled followers. Their dance strikes are a deal with to observe.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an motion drama movie, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna underneath their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film, which is using on large hype and expectations, is scheduled for worldwide launch on January 12.

Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram and Nivetha Pethuraj are taking part in lead roles in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar and Brahmanandam are seen within the pivotal roles of the film.