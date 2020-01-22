Pop the cork on sparkling tea: Believe it or not, it’s the new alcohol-free tipple

We Brits get by means of greater than 150 million cups of tea a day. We pleasure ourselves on being world consultants on the stuff.

However a brand new development is ready to place just a few tea aficionados’ noses out of joint. The most popular solution to drink tea in 2020 is chilly. And bubbly.

Glowing tea is the brainchild of Danish wine sommelier Jacob Kocemba and Bo Sten Hansen, co-founders of the Copenhagen Glowing Tea Firm, who needed to create a reputable non-alcoholic various to wine.

They set about mixing various kinds of tea, from delicate white teas to fuller-flavoured black teas, soaking the leaves first in scorching water, then chilly water earlier than including grape juice, recent lemon juice and, lastly, bubbles.

British wine skilled Helen McGinn, rounded up a number of the very best glowing teas together with Fortnum’s Glowing Tea (pictured)

The Queen’s favorite grocer, Fortnum & Mason, was the primary to identify glowing tea’s potential within the UK. It launched its unique Fortnum’s Glowing Tea mix, made by Kocemba, final yr.

In keeping with Zia Zareem-Slade, Fortnum’s buyer expertise director, gross sales have surpassed all expectations. ‘Our sparkling tea is proving popular for customers who love tea and for those drinking less alcohol and wanting to make healthier choices.’

One other main drinks retailer, Tub-based Nice Western Wines, stories an identical success story. ‘It’s positively the very best non-alcoholic various to wine we’ve ever come throughout,’ says enterprise supervisor Edward Mercer.

‘We launched the range last October and sales went ballistic. Customers have really taken to the drink, they’re fascinated by the flavours. In the event that they’re in search of one thing non-alcoholic as a real various to wine, that is positively it.’

So, when you fancy swapping your common brew for a glass of chilly glowing tea, Femail’s drinks skilled Helen McGinn picks the very best to attempt.

AS REFRESHING AS A PROPER CUPPA

Fortnum’s Glowing Tea £16.95, Fortnum & Mason

Made out of a mix of eight of Fortnum’s natural teas, together with Darjeeling, Japanese Matcha and Chinese language Silver Needle, this appears to be like like a grown up bottle of fizz with its cork and sensible label. It has about as a lot caffeine as a standard cup of tea. And, as a result of it’s not wine with out the alcohol, it doesn’t style like something’s lacking. Fairly, it’s gentle with citrus, natural and smoky notes. Most significantly, it’s correctly refreshing, as you anticipate from tea. Even whether it is chilly.

Helen mentioned Natural Glowing Tea Pink (pictured) has a lightweight floral be aware and pairs completely with meals, particularly fish

ORGANIC, VEGAN — BUT ‘GREAT WITH SEAFOOD’!

Natural Glowing Tea Pink, £15.95, Nice Western Wine

From the Copenhagen Glowing Tea Firm, that is an natural and vegan mix of white Silver Needle tea and two sorts of Oolong tea. Hibiscus provides a lightweight floral be aware. Its makers say it was made with meals in thoughts, particularly fish.

TRICKY BLEND THAT’S LONG ON FLAVOUR

Natural Glowing Tea Blue, £15.95, Nice Western Wine

Helen revealed Natural Glowing Tea Blue (pictured) is appropriate for vegans and has notes of Jasmine and chamomile

In keeping with Jacob Kocemba, that is probably the most advanced of his vary to supply — a mix of 13 teas together with inexperienced, white, black and natural.

It’s lengthy on flavour, with notes of Jasmine and chamomile, with delicate bubbles. There’s a pink model, too, and each are appropriate for vegans.

JUST A TOUCH OF TASTY GREEN TEA

Belle & Co Glowing, £5.99, drydrinker.com

Helen recommends Belle & Co Glowing (pictured) for individuals who need one thing wine-like with no booze

Beforehand referred to as Bees Knees, this brew has a brand new title and a brand new look. It’s cheaper than many, nevertheless it has solely a small quantity of inexperienced tea (zero.5 per cent) so as to add flavour and tannin. Vegan, and with a rosé model, this may suffice if you’d like one thing bubbly and wine-like with no booze.

THE NO-NONSENSE YORKSHIRE BREW

Fitch Glowing Chilly Brew Tea, Rosehip, Hibiscus & Elderflower, four x 330ml, £7.99, fitchbrewco.com

Helen mentioned Fitch Glowing Chilly Brew Tea, Rosehip, Hibiscus & Elderflower (pictured) is refreshing and has solely 17 energy

This younger Yorkshire-based brewing firm produces small batches of cold-brewed, caffeine-free glowing teas, and is refreshing the iced tea market with its no-nonsense strategy.

This one, made with loose-leaf tea, contains rosehip, hibiscus and elderflower flavours. It’s made with pure flavourings and with no added sugars — and there are solely 17 energy per 100ml.

LESS SOPHISTICATED, BUT STILL DELICIOUS

San Pellegrino Pesca Tea, 6 x 250ml, £three.79, Waitrose

Helen mentioned she would take San Pellegrino Pesca Tea (pictured) over a can of cola any day

This glowing drink is made with natural black tea and Italian peach juice, nevertheless it’s much less candy than I used to be anticipating. It’s not as refined as a bottle of ‘champagne’ tea, however I’d take this over a can of cola any day. Besides, perhaps, when hungover.

