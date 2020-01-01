Pope Francis apologizes after hitting hand of woman who grabbed, yanked him

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her.

In his new 12 months’s needs to the general public in St. Peter’s Sq. on Wednesday, Francis confessed to dropping his persistence with the lady whereas he was strolling within the sq. Tuesday night time to admire the Vatican’s Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the lady, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand, pulling him violently towards her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed one thing after which slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis mentioned “so many times we lose patience. Me, too.” He then added “I say ‘excuse me’ for the bad example” he gave within the incident Tuesday.