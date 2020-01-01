January 1, 2020 | 11:14am

Pope Francis stated he was sorry Wednesday for slapping the arm of an overzealous pilgrim who unexpectedly grabbed his hand in St. Peter’s Sq. — calling his actions a “bad example.”

The pontiff, 83, made the impromptu apology throughout his first homily of the brand new 12 months.

“So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” the pope advised a crowd of 1000’s gathered at St. Peter’s Sq. Wednesday on the finish of the standard New Yr Mass.

The sharp encounter, posted to Reuters’ Twitter account, reveals the unidentified girl making the signal of the cross because the pontiff labored his approach down a receiving line of pilgrims in Vatican Metropolis.

However because the pope started to stroll away from the gang, the lady grabbed his proper arm and pulled him again violently as she tried to talk to him.

The pope grimaced in ache and, in uncustomary vogue, twice slapped her hand to free himself.

It’s not clear what phrases had been exchanged between the 2 — however the pope appeared to berate the lady within the clip.

Pope Francis additionally used his New Yr’s Day homily to sentence the abuse of girls in fashionable society.

“All violence inflicted on women is a desecration of God,” he advised the gathered pilgrims.

“How often is a woman’s body sacrificed on the profane altar of advertising, profit, pornography,” he continued, including that the feminine physique “must be freed from consumerism, it must be respected and honored.”

With Publish wires