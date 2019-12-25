December 25, 2019 | 9:02am

Pope Francis ushered in Christmas with a midnight Mass through which he insisted God loves “even the worst of us” who might have “made a complete mess of things.”

“You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you,” the pontiff advised crowds gathered on the Vatican on Christmas Eve, in response to Agence France-Presse.

“God continues to love us all, even the worst of us,” the Pope burdened in his message to the world’s 1.three billion Catholics.

He emphasised “unconditional” love in a 12 months that has seen the Roman Catholic church additional rocked by claims of sexual abuse by clergymen all over the world and accusations of cover-ups by senior clergy.

Francis, who was elected in 2013, additionally spoke Christmas Day in entrance of tens of hundreds of vacationers, pilgrims and Romans gathered in St. Peter’s Sq. for his annual message.

There, he stated that “the light of Christ is greater” than the darkness “in human hearts” and ‘’in financial, geopolitical and ecological conflicts.”

He referred to nations all over the world affected by ongoing battle, together with Syria the place he stated there may be “no finish to the hostilities which have hire their nation during the last decade’.’

He additionally talked about Israel, the place Jesus “was born as the savior of mankind and where so many people — struggling but not discouraged — still await a time of peace, security and prosperity.”

With Submit wires