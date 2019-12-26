Pope Francis In Christmas Message Appeals For Global Peace

Pope Francis delivers the “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas Day message from the Vatican. (Reuters)

Vatican Metropolis:

Christmas was celebrated all around the globe on Wednesday, with Pope Francis interesting for peace in most of the world’s hotspots whereas festivities had been muted for Filipinos battered by a hurricane, in addition to in strike-bound France.

“May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East and in various countries of the world,” Francis stated in his conventional Christmas message on the Vatican, singling out the crises in Venezuela and Lebanon, in addition to armed conflicts ravaging many African nations.

For her half, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II used her Christmas Day message to pay tribute to younger environmental campaigners who had been impressed to world motion by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg.

She additionally described 2019 as “quite bumpy” after a yr of crises within the royal household. The queen attended the annual Christmas Day service in Sandringham with out her ailing husband Prince Philip, 98, who was launched from hospital after a four-night keep for an unspecified sickness.

However she was accompanied by Prince Andrew, her scandal-plagued second son, whose disastrous makes an attempt to distance himself from American convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have backfired. The prince gave up his public duties final month.

Earlier Wednesday, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby despatched needs of “peace and prosperity” to South Sudan as negotiations faltered between the African nation’s authorities and rebels.

The non secular leaders of greater than 1.three billion Christians stated they had been praying “for a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity” on this planet’s latest nation.

Storm Phanfone in the meantime introduced a moist, depressing and terrifying vacation season to the central Philippines, stranding tens of 1000’s of individuals.

In France, Christmas was additionally a dark affair as a crippling transport strike towards pension reform was set to enter its fourth week, ruining the plans of many to collect with household and associates.

Issues had been extra upbeat in Spain, the place practically 300 individuals, some in Santa Claus, Darth Vader or clown costumes, dived into the frigid waters of Barcelona’s port for a standard Christmas swim.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump and his spouse Melania despatched their “warmest greetings” to Christmas revellers around the globe.

“While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger,” the message learn. “Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect.”

Additionally in the USA, a financial institution robber introduced some offbeat Christmas pleasure to shocked passers-by in Colorado, police confirmed Wednesday.

The white-bearded man robbed the financial institution in Colorado Springs on Monday, then threw the stolen money within the air for individuals to seize, US media reported.

“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!’,” witness Dion Pascale instructed native media. The suspect was later arrested.

Within the biblical city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, a number of hundred worshippers gathered within the church on the positioning of Jesus’s beginning for midnight mass, attended by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

This yr, celebrations had been bolstered by the return of a picket relic believed to be from Jesus’s manger.

Despatched as a present to Pope Theodore I in 640, the piece had been in Europe for greater than 1,300 years earlier than being returned final month.

Hong Kong flashmobs

Hong Kong’s Christmas celebrations had been marred by sporadic clashes between police and pro-democracy activists as the town’s pro-Beijing chief stated the festive season was being “ruined” by demonstrators.

Police used pepper spray and tear gasoline as activists held small flashmob protests in malls and a number of districts throughout the town.

Tuesday evening, Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral, ravaged by hearth in April, was unable to carry its conventional Christmas Eve mass for the primary time in additional than 200 years, with the devoted gathering at different close by church buildings as an alternative.

After one other midnight mass in France, 21 worshippers had been hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning probably brought on by a defective gasoline heater.

Emergency personnel had been despatched to the church within the Oise division within the north of the nation after a number of individuals complained of complications through the service.

