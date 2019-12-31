December 31, 2019 | four:26pm

A visibly testy Pope Francis needed to yank his arm away from the clutches of an over-zealous girl in St. Peter’s Sq. on Tuesday, slapping on the girl’s hand twice to interrupt free.

A video of the encounter, posted on Twitter, exhibits the unidentified girl making the signal of the cross because the pontiff works his approach down a receiving line of pilgrims in Vatican Metropolis.

However because the pope started to stroll away from the group, the lady grabbed his proper arm and pulled him again violently.

The pope seems to grimace in ache and, in uncustomary trend, berates the lady and twice slaps her hand to free himself.

The pope then went to look at a big Nativity scene within the sq. exterior the cathedral.

It’s not clear what occurred to the unidentified girl.

With Publish wires