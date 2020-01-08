POPPED WITH PRIDE: Famed popcorn company celebrates 50 years of success

After the wonderful extra of the vacation season, nothing beats a bowl or bag of popcorn.

You’ll be able to plow by means of popcorn whereas your thoughts drifts to ideas of spring, or benefit from the comforting munch whereas studying guide or throughout a favourite binge-fest, YouTube browsing or simply plain daydreaming.

And let’s not overlook we’re heading into awards season — from the current Golden Globes to the upcoming Oscars, Grammys, sports activities video games — you identify it, popcorn’s a key participant.

From a well being perspective, plain popcorn rocks — in accordance with Healthline.com, popcorn’s thought-about one of many world’s healthiest and hottest snack meals — a complete grain that’s low in energy and loaded with nutritional vitamins and minerals.



The well-known Orville Redenbacher. (Handout picture)

It helps preserve your blood sugar in line, to not point out pitching in with weight reduction objectives (offered you don’t load it up with fats and energy!) — and it’s supply of fibre.

With regards to popcorn, one identify everybody’s accustomed to is the well-known Orville Redenbacher — an actual individual, born right into a humble corn-farming household in Indiana again in 1907. Orville, along with his quaint bow tie, glasses, thick head of hair and large smile, had from a younger age got down to make one of the best popcorn the world had ever seen.

He spent years perfecting this beloved snack, providing the whole lot from kernel to ready-to-eat to microwave. He handed away again in 1995, however his legacy lives on — and this yr Orville Redenbacher Popcorn (of Conagra Manufacturers) turns 50!



(Handout picture)

“Orville Redenbacher popcorn has been a part of family traditions for generations and we are truly grateful to have the opportunity to continue sharing the legacy and being a part of the experience for millions of Canadians,” says Ian Roberts, vice-president and GM at Conagra Manufacturers Canada. “As we celebrate this wonderful milestone, we can’t help but reminisce about how the light and fluffy crowd pleaser has evolved throughout the decades.”

Right here’s the factor — popcorn is nice by itself, slathered in butter, or included into favorite candy and savoury recipes.

One thing to chew on when you could have a hankering for this favorite snack.

As for creating particular recipes, take into account a bowl of popcorn a clean slate — you could be as humble with it by including a shake of pepper, or going all out and pouring on the new sauce, chocolate, veggies, wing dip, seasonings, spices – you identify it, it’ll work

Right here’s a number of recipes courtesy Orville.conagrafoods.ca. Orville.ca; @OrvilleCanada, #Orville50,



Popcorn-Coated Cheesecake on a Stick. (Handout picture)

Popcorn-Coated Cheesecake on a Stick

eight slices giant ready frozen cheesecake

1 bag (220 g) candy & salty ready-to-eat kettlecorn, coarsely chopped

1 cup (250 mL) sponge toffee items

1 lb (500 g) darkish chocolate, melted

Skewer widest finish of every cheesecake slice with an ice pop or wood craft stick; freeze till agency.

In shallow dish, stir collectively kettlecorn and sponge toffee. Place melted chocolate in bowl; dip every cheesecake slice into melted chocolate, shaking any extra chocolate again into bowl. Coat in popcorn combination.

Switch to parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Freeze for about 10 minutes or till chocolate hardens.

Serves eight.



Chocolate Sriracha Popcorn. (Handout picture)

Chocolate Sriracha Popcorn

1 pouch (82 g) extra-buttery microwave popcorn, popped

1 cup (250 mL) bite-size chocolate, peanut and caramel bits

1/three cup (75 mL) honey

2 Tbsp. (30 mL) Sriracha sizzling sauce

Mix popcorn and sweet in a big bowl. Microwave on excessive for 60-90 seconds or till effervescent. Drizzle Sriracha over popcorn and toss gently till coated. Serve heat.

Serves 6.



Crispy Peanut Butter Chocolate squares. (Handout picture)

Crispy Peanut Butter Chocolate Popcorn Squares

No-stick cooking spray

1 pouch (82 g) gourmand buttery microwave popcorn

1/four cup (60 mL) butter or margarine

1 pkg (10 oz) giant marshmallows

half cup (125 mL) creamy peanut butter

half cup (125 mL) dry roasted peanuts, chopped

1 cup (250 mL) milk chocolate chips

Spray a 13×9-inch (three L) glass baking dish and wood spoon with cooking spray; put aside.

Put together popcorn in accordance with bundle instructions. Take away all unpopped kernels. Place popped corn in giant bowl.

Soften butter in medium saucepan over medium warmth. Add marshmallows. Warmth 5 minutes or till marshmallows soften, stirring continuously. Add peanut butter and peanuts; stir till effectively mixed. Pour over popcorn; combine effectively with greased wood spoon.

Place popcorn combination in greased glass dish and press evenly utilizing again of spoon. Sprinkle chocolate morsels evenly over popcorn combination. Microwave on HIGH 1 minute or till chocolate begins to soften. Refrigerate 1 hour or till chocolate is about.

Lower into 18 squares with serrated knife. Retailer in tightly sealed container as much as three days.

Makes 18 servings.