Popular actors who went to extreme lengths for their movie roles

Regardless of the appearance of expertise and particular results, Bollywood actors put within the most effort to carry out their finest. From insane weight reduction regimes to secluding themselves, actors work arduous to get into the pores and skin of their characters. So let’s check out some loopy extremes the actors have gone via.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika PadukoneInstagram

Ranveer Singh- Padmaaavat and Lootera

Ranveer Singh was within the very preliminary stage of his profession when he was capturing for Lootera. To play his function convincingly, for a scene the place he was shot, the actor stapled his abdomen as a result of he wasn’t certain find out how to emote the ache and to venture in a plausible method, he did such a job.

He broke his shoulder whereas capturing for the combat sequences in Bajirao Mastani and for the function of Alauddin Khilji he acquired emotionally concerned with the character. A lot so, that he remoted himself and stayed locked inside his house to get into the pores and skin of Khilji.

Fb

Rana Daggubati- Haathi Mere Saathi

Rana is presently busy working for Haathi Mere Saathi and for this movie, the actor needed to spend a fortnight together with his co-stars in a jungle with a purpose to put together for his function. Nicely, allow us to inform you that his co-stars are none aside from elephants.

Rana Daggubati revealed that he might be prepping for up for the function for round 15 to 20 days earlier than the shoot and might be staying within the jungle with elephants and get conversant in them. The actor took half in a few workshops as a result of the story is impressed by two occasions.

Varun Dhawan on Fast Heal PinchYouTube Screenshot

Varun Dhawan- Badlapur

Badlapur is such a revenge drama that leaves the audiences in tears. The revenge thriller saga is a brilliant hit movie and has acquired essential acclaim too. There may be one other aspect of this success and that’s one thing Varun Dhawan has gone via. Varun acquired so concerned in revenge and it affected his private life rather a lot. He even misplaced contact with himself. In an interview, he mentioned, “I was messed up crazily after Badlapur. So many people with whom I am close have left and one of them is my girlfriend.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in and as Bal Thackeray in biopicTwitter

Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Rama Raghav 2.O

On this movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui performed a serial killer and the function left him in a state of shock for a while even after it was wrapped and launched. Nawaz mentioned, “I believe that when you take something from the character you play, it takes a lot of things from your life too. That’s is what has happened with me too. Many things in my life got blurred.”