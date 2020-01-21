Popular ‘cocktails in a can’ and alcopops can contain as much sugar as SIX Krispy Kreme doughnuts

| Product Identify
| Class
|Measurement (ml)
|Alcohol %
|Energy per 100ml (kcal)
|Sugars Per 100ml (g)
|Sugars per can/bottle/pack (g)
|Data supply
|WKD Blue
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|700
|four.00
|Not accessible
|eight.four
|59
|Evaluation
|VK Blue
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|700
|four.00
|Not accessible
|7.5
|52.four
|Evaluation
|TGI Fridays Ardour Fruit Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|500
|10.00
|65
|9.eight
|49.1
|Evaluation
|TGI Fridays Pink Punk Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|500
|10.00
|66
|9.three
|46.7
|Evaluation
|Tesco Strawberry Daiquiri Alcoholic Frozen Sorbet
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|91
|14.four
|36
|Tesco web site
|Archers Schnapps & Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.40
|86
|13
|33
|DrinkIQ
|Malibu Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|Not accessible
|12.9
|32.three
|Evaluation
|Tesco Spiced Rum & Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.00
|67
|9.eight
|32.2
|Tesco web site
|Goslings Darkish ‘N Stormy Black Seal Rum and Ginger Beer
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.50
|79
|12.5
|31.three
|On Pack
|Tesco Woo Woo Alcoholic Sorbet
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|81
|11.9
|29.eight
|Tesco web site
|Hooch Alcoholic Lemon Brew
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|500
|four.00
|Not accessible
|5.eight
|28.9
|Evaluation
|Jack Daniel’s Whiskey and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.00
|Not accessible
|eight.three
|27.four
|Evaluation
|Traditional Combos Ardour Fruit Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|66
|11
|27
|On Pack
|Traditional Combos Pink Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|71
|11
|27
|On Pack
|All Shook Up Ardour Fruit Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.50
|Not accessible
|9.6
|24
|Evaluation
|All Shook Up Hawaiian Daiquiri
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.50
|Not accessible
|9.three
|23.three
|Evaluation
|Asda Strawberry Daiquiri
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|Not accessible
|9.1
|22.6
|Evaluation
|Smirnoff & Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|Not accessible
|eight.9
|22.three
|DrinkIQ
|Shake Child Shake Ardour Fruit Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|Not accessible
|eight.9
|22.1
|Evaluation
|Traditional Combos Rhubarb Gin and Ginger Ale
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|62
|eight.three
|20.eight
|On Pack
|Breezer Lemon and Elderflower Flavoured Alcoholic Drink
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.00
|Not accessible
|eight.three
|20.eight
|Evaluation
|Funkin Nitro Cocktails Espresso Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|200
|5.00
|Not accessible
|10
|20
|Evaluation
|Baileys Iced Espresso Latte
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|200
|four.00
|110
|9.9
|19.eight
|Tesco web site
|Baileys Iced Espresso Mocha
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|200
|four.00
|110
|9.9
|19.eight
|Tesco web site
|M&S Whiskey & Ginger
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|eight.00
|Not accessible
|7.5
|18.eight
|Evaluation
|Tanqueray Sevilla Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.50
|69
|6.5
|18
|On Pack
|Jameson Irish Whiskey Ginger and Lime
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|Not accessible
|7
|17.four
|Evaluation
|Funkin Nitro Cocktails Ardour Fruit Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|200
|5.00
|Not accessible
|eight.three
|16.7
|Evaluation
|Crooked Ardour Fruit
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|330
|four.70
|46
|5
|16.5
|Crooked web site
|Crooked Peach & Pomegranate
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|330
|four.70
|46
|5
|16.5
|Crooked web site
|All Shook Up Espresso Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.50
|Not accessible
|6.6
|16.5
|Evaluation
|Traditional Combos Vodka Lime and Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|51
|6.5
|16.2
|On Pack
|Tesco Vodka & Cranberry
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|52
|6.2
|15.four
|Tesco web site
|Home Of Cocktails Strawberry Daiquiri
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|Not accessible
|5.1
|12.6
|Evaluation
|ASDA Vodka, Lime & Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|Not accessible
|four.eight
|12
|Evaluation
|Smirnoff Ice
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|275
|four.00
|Not accessible
|four.four
|11
|DrinkIQ
|Kopparberg Mild With Summer time Fruits
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.00
|33
|2.6
|6.5
|On Pack
|Kopparberg Mild With Raspberry
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.00
|34
|2.6
|6.5
|On Pack
|Kopparberg Mild With Passionfruit
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.00
|33
|2.5
|6.2
|On Pack
|Sipsmith London Dry Gin and Mild Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|7.30
|47
|1.three
|three.three
|On Pack
|Balans Mandarin Aqua Spritz
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.00
|24
|zero.6
|1.5
|On Pack
|Balans Lime Aqua Spritz
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.00
|23
|zero.2
|zero.5
|On Pack
|Alfie Gin & Weight loss plan Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|24
|zero
|zero
|On Pack
|Tesco Dry Gin & Low Calorie Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|28
|zero
|zero
|Tesco web site
|Traditional Mixture Gin and Weight loss plan Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|29
|zero
|zero
|On Pack
|Tesco Triple Distilled Vodka With Lime and Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|29
|zero
|zero
|Evaluation
|Jack Daniels & no sugar Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.00
|Not accessible
|zero
|zero
|Evaluation
|Smirnoff Weight loss plan Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|29
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Vodka Lime and Soda
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|eight.00
|45
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Sainsbury’s Vodka Lime and Soda 250
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|49
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Alfie Vodka Lime and Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|51
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Tesco Triple Distilled Vodka With Cranberry Juice Drink
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|52
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Smirnoff Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|64
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Harry Bromptons London Ice Tea With Vodka Skinny Peach
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|67
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Smirnoff Cranberry
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|70
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Vodka and Tonic
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|eight.zero
|71
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Harry Bromptons London Ice Tea With Vodka Skinny Citrus
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.zero
|74
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Rum and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|eight.zero
|85
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Aperitivo Spritzer
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.5
|86
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|ASDA Spiced Rum & Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|Jack Daniel’s Previous No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey & Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|Sainsbury’s Gin and weight loss program tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|27
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Tesco London Dry Gin and Lowered Calorie Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|28
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Greyson’s Dry Gin and Weight loss plan Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|29
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Limehouse Gin and Low Cal Pink Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|29
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Bacardi Cuba Libre
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Morrisons web site
|Gordon’s Dry Gin and Weight loss plan Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|33
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Gordon’s Dry Gin and Tonic With Elderflower
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Gordon’s Gin & Slimline Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|30
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|NKD 2 Blueberry and Elderflower and a pair of Lemon and Lime Alcoholic Combine
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|1100
|four.00
|35
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Gin and Weight loss plan Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|eight.00
|44
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Absolut Mixt Blueberry and Lime
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Tesco London Dry Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|47
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Fever Tree Mild Gin & Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.30
|48
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Absolut Mixt Raspberry and Lemon
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Archers Schnapps Bellini Peach Flavour Glowing Cocktail
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.four
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Greyson’s London Dry Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|52
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Bacardi Carta Blanca and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Alfie Pink Gin & Tonic
|Gin & MIxer
|250
|four.00
|55
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Morrisons web site
|Sainsbury’s Gin & Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|60
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Sainsbury’s web site
|Adnams Copper Home Dry Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|55
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Gordon’s Gin And Tonic Blended With Schweppes
|Gin & MIxer
|250
|5.00
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Genuine Cocktail Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|60
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Morrisons web site
|Alfie Gin & Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|four.00
|62
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Botanical Mission Plum and Pink Grapefruit with Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|64
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Botanical Mission Conventional Gin With Berries and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|64
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Sainsbury’s Gin and Rose Lemonade
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|64
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Bacardi Raspberry Spritz
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Shuda Strawberry Daiquiri Cocktail
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|65
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Iceland web site
|Botanical Mission Chilli and Ginger Gin With Ginger Ale
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|65
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Gordon’s London Dry Gin and Slimline Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|30
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Gordon’s London Dry Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.00
|57
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Fever Tree Elderflower Gin & Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.30
|66
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Genuine Cocktail Woo Woo
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.00
|67
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Morrisons web site
|Bacardi Spiced and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|eight.zero
|68
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|TGI Fridays Lengthy Island Iced Tea Pre-Blended Cocktail
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|500
|10.zero
|68
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Fever Tree Premium Gin & Indian Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.three
|69
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Captain Prepare dinner’s Unique Rum and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Captain Morgan and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Assume Pink Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|eight.zero
|72
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Captain Morgan Spiced Gold Rum and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Gin and Tonic Spice
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|eight.zero
|77
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Gin and Tonic Zest
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|eight.zero
|77
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Raspberry Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|eight.zero
|80
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Woo Woo
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|eight.zero
|82
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Caipirinha
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|eight.zero
|83
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|eight.zero
|83
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Liqueur
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Goldwell Snowball Lemonade, Advocaat and Lime four Pack
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|452
|three.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Pina Colada
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|eight.zero
|91
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Clementine Whiskey Bitter
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|350
|20.zero
|131
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Pineapple and Lime Daiqiuiri
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|350
|20.zero
|132
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Lemon and Grapefruit Margarita
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|350
|20.zero
|142
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Blood Orange Negroni
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|350
|20.zero
|153
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Espresso Martini with Alcohol
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|350
|20.zero
|160
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|M&S Ardour Fruit Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|350
|18.zero
|194
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|ASDA Gin Bramble
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|ASDA Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|ASDA Passionfruit Martini
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|Funkin Nitro Cocktails Amaretto Bitter
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|200
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|Funkin Nitro Cocktails Pink Gin Fizz
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|200
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|All Shook Up Flamingo Colada
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|All Shook Up Violet Cosmo
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Asda Woo Woo
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Bacardi Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Captain Morgan White Rum Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|ASDA Pink Gin & Weight loss plan Lemonade
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|ASDA Rhubarb Flavour Gin & Ginger Ale
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|Jack Daniel’s Honey Liqueur Blended With Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|BLOOM London Dry Gin with Mild Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|BLOOM London Dry Gin with Rose Lemonade
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Asda web site
|Caribbean Twist Pina Colada
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|700
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Caribbean Twist Strawberry Daiquiri
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|700
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Jack Daniel’s Whiskey and Ginger
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Lengthy Flint Drinks Glowing Rhubarb and Vodka
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|four.6
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Home Of Cocktails Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Fentimans & Bloom Gin & Rose Lemonade
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Morrisons web site
|Hollows & Fentimans Alcoholic Ginger Beer
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|500
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Morrisons web site
|Malibu Pina Colada
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Malibu Pineapple
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Malibu Strawberry Spritz
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|750
|11.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Asda Gin and Weight loss plan Tonic four Pack
|Gin & Mixer
|1000
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Pimm’s & Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.four
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Pimm’s Strawberry With Mint Spirit Drink Blended With Lemonade
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Sainsbury’s Spiced Rum and Cola
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Bosford Rose Pink Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Breezer Blood Orange and Ginger Flavoured Alcoholic Drink
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Breezer Strawberry, Cucumber and Mint Flavoured Alcoholic Drink
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Brewdog Distilling Co. Lonewolf Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Smirnoff Lime and Soda
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Southern Consolation Lemonade and Lime
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|330
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Longflint Drinks Ginger Beer and Spiced Rum
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|5.2
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Sainsbury’s web site
|Caribbean Twist Blended Mango Alcoholic Glowing Drink
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|700
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Crabbie’s Unique Alcoholic Ginger Beer
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|500
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Crooked Beverage Co. Alcoholic Soda Blood Orange and Ardour Fruit
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|330
|four.7
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Distillateur En Provence Mistral Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|6.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Disaronno Bitter
|Spirit/Liqueur & Mixer
|250
|6.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Fentimans and Bloom Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Finton’s Gin and Weight loss plan Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Finton’s Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Finton’s Pink Gin and Tonic With Grapefruit
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Gordon’s Pink Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|65
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|65
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Greenall’s Blueberry Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Greenall’s London Dry Gin and Pink Grapefruit
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Greenall’s London Dry Gin and Sicilian Lemon
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Greenall’s Wild Berry Pink Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Hoola Hooch Alcoholic Ardour Fruit and Mango Brew
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|440
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Hooper’s Alcoholic Brew Dandelion and Burdock
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|500
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Kopparberg Premium Gin Strawberry and Lime with Lemonade
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Lamcello Completely Posh Perry
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|7.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Shake Child Shake Raspberry Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Sierra Cocktail Margarita With Tequila Agave Syrup and Lime
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|330
|four.9
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Dawn Cocktails Cosmo
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Dawn Cocktails Mojito
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Dawn Cocktails Woo Woo
|Premixed Conventional Cocktail
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Opihr London Dry Gin and Tonic with Orange
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Portobello Roach Gin With Indian Tonic Water
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Rekorderlig Botanicals Grapefruit-Rosemary
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|330
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Rekorderlig Botanicals Peach-Basil
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|330
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Sainsbury’s Gin Rhubarb and Ginger
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Sipsmith Gin and Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|7.three
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Smirnoff Premium Ice Triple Filtered Vodka Blended Drink
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|700
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|VK Watermelon
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|700
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|WKD Alcoholic Combine Iron Brew
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|700
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|WKD Blended Cheeky V Cocktail Port Blue and Lemonade Flavour
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|6.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|WKD Blended Oh Schnapp Cocktail Berry and Orange Flavour
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|6.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|WKD Blended Passionista Cocktail Rum Ardour Fruit and Lemonade Flavour
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|250
|6.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|On Pack
|Bloom & Fentimans Gin & Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Sainsbury’s web site
|Greenall’s Gin & Pink Grapefruit
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Sainsbury’s web site
|Greenall’s Gin & Sicilian Lemon
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Sainsbury’s web site
|Opihr Gin & Tonic with a Sprint of Ginger
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Sainsbury’s web site
|Opihr Spices of the Orient Gin & Tonic with a Twist of Orange
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Sainsbury’s web site
|Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb Gin & Ginger Ale
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Limehouse Pink Gin & Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|5.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Sipsmith Gin And Tonic Mild
|Gin & Mixer
|250
|7.three
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Wkd Berry
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|275
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Wkd Mango Crush
|Fruit Primarily based/’delicate’ Blended Drink
|275
|four.zero
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Tesco web site
|Tanqueray Gin & Tonic
|Gin & Mixer
|275
|6.5
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Not accessible
|Waitrose web site
