Popular Front Of India Hand In Lucknow Violence, Say Cops; 2 Arrested

Lucknow Police has claimed that the Common Entrance of India or the PFI, an Islamic group with its headquarters in Delhi and its strongest base in Kerala is behind the violence within the Uttar Pradesh capital on Thursday throughout protests over the brand new citizenship regulation. The violence had left one individual lifeless, authorities property, broadcasting vans of TV channels and personal automobiles destroyed.

In a press convention on Monday night, the Lucknow police chief introduced the arrest of what the police say are two key members of the outfit in Uttar Pradesh . The police say they’re the masterminds of the violence. These males allegedly used social media, pamphlets and postcards to incite folks to collect in Lucknow and perform violent protests. The arrested males are Nadeem and Ashfaq , and each are key members of the PFI in Uttar Pradesh, the police say . Cops have additionally named Mohd Shoaib, a human rights lawyer with a stellar document , as a co-conspirator within the case.

“We looked at their WhatsApp chats. We found that people were being incited to violence. We found anti-NRC and CAA material on them. The PFI has footprints in 13 states and is trying to establish itself in this area. We found many flags, pamphlets , paper cuttings , postcards that helped them to get outside elements from other districts and states to carry out violent protests,” Lucknow police chief Kalanidhi Naithani mentioned.

Lucknow Police additionally claims the organisation is energetic in 13 districts throughout Uttar Pradesh and has been attempting to get in foothold in Lucknow and districts close by for some time. The cops declare the PFI used the citizenship regulation protests to publicise their organisation in Lucknow.

In a press launch issued from Delhi, the PFI has referred to as the actions of Uttar Pradesh Police as political vendetta and mentioned the costs are false. The outfit has accepted that the arrested males are leaders of their entrance however claimed they’re being falsely being implicated for the violence.

In the meantime, the BJP authorities in Assam has already claimed that the PFI was concerned in violent protests in Guwahati final week in opposition to the Citizenship Act. “We are getting certain evidences that the PFI as well as certain activists of the Congress party are clearly involved in the violence. We have also recovered certain electronic evidences which clearly show that Janata Bhawan (state secretariat) attack was controlled from a different location,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, a robust minister in Assam instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.