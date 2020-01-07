January 6, 2020 | 9:17pm

A preferred coastal rock formation in Puerto Rico formed like a spherical window, often called Punta Ventana, was destroyed Monday in an earthquake that shook the island.

The destruction of the beachside landmark, the title of which interprets to “Window Point,” shocked locals the place it was positioned within the municipality of Guayanilla.

“This is really sad,” Denniza Colon, 22, advised the Miami Herald. “It was one of the biggest tourism draws of Guayanilla.”

Apart from demolishing the rock, the 5.eight magnitude earthquake additionally triggered energy outages and broken properties on the island, the US Geological Survey stated.

Angel Vasquez, emergency administration director for the southern coastal metropolis of Ponce, stated it was one of many newest in a collection of quakes during the last week to hit the area.

The quakes have ranged in magnitude from four.7 to five.1, with some cracking properties and main merchandise to fall off grocery store cabinets.

“This is one of the strongest quakes to date since it started shaking on Dec. 28,” Vasquez stated. “It lasted a long time.”