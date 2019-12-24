Popular TV actor Karan Sharma and singer Tiaara Kar divorced after three years of married life

The favored tv couple Karan Sharma and Tiara Kar at the moment are formally divorced. Because the information developing about their separation, the favored social media sensation beginning studying on that.

Actor Karan Sharma obtained married to his long-time girlfriend Tiara Kar on November 18, 2016. Nevertheless, they had been in a secret relationship for two years earlier than getting married. The couple engaged in February 2015 and married in November 2016.

After three years of comfortable married life, Karan Sharma and spouse Tiaara Kar determined to go for divorced. Nevertheless, they had been residing individually for some time and it resulted in separation.

A singer turned actress Tiaara Kar denied addressing media entrance following partitions with husband Karan.

As per the media buzz, resulting from their private causes, Karan and Tiara had a misunderstanding which ends up in the setback.

Following Shwetha Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal’s separation, now, Karan and Tia Kar introduced their mutual divorce.

On the work entrance, Karan Sharma labored in a number of the well-liked TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Kaala Teeka. On the opposite finish, Tiaara Sharma is an Indian Idol 5 finalist and acted in TV serials like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Twist Wala Love.