Popular Wrestling Couple Divorcing After Claims Of Cheating

The professional wrestling world is stuffed with actual life . Considered one of them is ending their marriage as a result of an obvious case of infidelity.

That is actually a tough time, however he made it fairly clear what the story is earlier than anybody will get it twisted.

“I have a personal statement to make. My wife Kelly Klein and I are divorcing. This is happening because Kelly breached the trust in our relationship by stepping outside of our marriage. This is the only thing I have to say about the matter. This has been a very difficult time for myself and my family. News or our split was already spreading around the business and I wanted to make a statement before it made it to social media or wrestling media.”



Kelly Klein was simply launched from ROH. Her husband stood by her throughout that point. Now they’re going their separate methods.